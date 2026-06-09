ESPN and Jet Expand Bring 'Rumblin' Regional Revue' to Second Australian Tour Leg

In celebration of the first game in the momentous match-up between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, ESPN and Jet Expand have joined forces to bring the 'Rumblin' Regional Revue' to a second Australian tour leg.

In celebration of the first game in the momentous match-up between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs , ESPN and Jet Expand have joined forces to bring the ' Rumblin' Regional Revue ' to a second Australian tour leg.

The invite-only event took place on the opening night of the best-of-seven series, June 3, at Spotify's Los Angeles headquarters. The Grammy Award-nominated artist Destin Conrad was tapped for a special performance, in addition to live DJ sets from Austin J. Mills. The 'House of Legends' motif was used to transform the venue into an immersive experience. Guests were treated to various activations, including a basketball shooting competition and a custom hat engraving station.

In addition to Conrad's post-game performance, a podcast went live at halftime, hosted by former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague, his brother DJ Wells, and Bishop 'B Hen' Henn. Conrad's setlist for the party included 'Party Wit U,' 'Bad Bitches,' and 'Kissing in Public.

' The singer/songwriter was a first-time Grammy nominee at the 68th annual ceremony, earning a nomination in the best progressive R&B album category for debut album. The event brought together a guest list of creators, tastemakers, and fans, including actor-singer Trevor Jackson and social media influencer/content creator Mariah Linney, a former guard for the University of North Carolina's Charlotte 49ers basketball team.

The event marked a special moment in the history of the New York Knicks, as they hope to win their first championship since 1973





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New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs ESPN Jet Expand Rumblin' Regional Revue Destin Conrad Austin J. Mills Grammy Award Spotify Los Angeles House Of Legends Basketball NBA Jeff Teague DJ Wells Bishop 'B Hen' Henn

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