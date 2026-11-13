ESPN Anchor Hannah Storm Mourns Husband Dan Hicks Following Sudden Death

Hannah Storm honors the life of ESPN sportscaster Dan Hicks, who died at age 64. The couple was married for over 30 years after meeting at CNN.

ESPN anchor Hannah Storm is mourning the sudden death of her husband and longtime partner, sportscaster Dan Hicks, who passed away at the age of 64. The former NBC Sports commentator died in Connecticut on Wednesday, November 11, following an acute illness. His family and NBC officially announced the news on Thursday, prompting an outpouring of grief from the sports media community.

Hannah Storm Tributes Late Husband Dan Hicks

Hannah Storm shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional statement posted on Instagram on Thursday, describing Hicks as a devoted husband and loving father. She wrote that the family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing, emphasizing that his loss is immeasurable. The couple had been married for more than 30 years, having first met while building their careers in sports broadcasting at CNN.

Also read Dan Hicks died of ‘acute illness’ before he was scheduled to call Notre Dame game

In her tribute, Storm highlighted Hicks' vibrant personality, noting that he brought energy and laughter to every room he entered. She described him as endlessly kind, thoughtful, and funny, ensuring that everyone around him felt like they mattered. Storm thanked friends and colleagues for their support during this difficult time, while also acknowledging the profound grief felt by her and their three daughters.

NBC Sports Honors Dan Hicks Legacy

NBC Sports paid tribute to Hicks, recognizing his decades of service as a pivotal voice in sports history. Network executives Rick Cordella, Sam Flood, and Molly Solomon stated that Hicks was an exceptional storyteller who helped elevate major sporting moments. They highlighted his role as the signature voice of their golf coverage for the last 26 years, a position he held from 2000 until his death.

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The network's statement detailed Hicks' extensive career, which included covering Olympic swimming, skiing, and Notre Dame football. Colleagues praised his blend of knowledge, style, and enthusiasm, which informed and entertained fans for decades. Beyond his professional excellence, Hicks was remembered as a better person who welcomed teammates with smiles, jokes, and words of encouragement.

Dan Hicks Cause of Death and Family

Hicks died following an acute illness in Connecticut late on Wednesday, November 11. The family has not publicly identified a specific diagnosis or provided further details about the nature of his illness. His death was described as sudden and unexpected by both Storm and the network, leaving loved ones and fans shocked by the loss of a beloved figure in the industry.

Career Origins at CNN and NBC

The couple's relationship began professionally before becoming personal. Hannah Storm joined CNN in 1989, where she became the first female host of CNN Sports Tonight. Dan Hicks also worked as a sports anchor for the network from 1989 to 1992, hosting programs such as CNN Sports Tonight and CNN College Football Preview in Atlanta.

Their shared interests in sports journalism brought them together, leading to a marriage in January 1994. Hicks joined NBC Sports in June 1992, continuing his work in broadcasting while Storm built her own path. Their careers spanned multiple networks and major events, including the Super Bowl, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open.

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Impact on Sports Broadcasting Industry

Hannah Storm has been a prominent anchor at ESPN since 2008, contributing to programs like SportsCenter, NFL Live, and NBA Today. Before joining ESPN, she worked at CBS News and NBC Sports, where she made history as the first woman to solo host a broadcast network's sports series. She led NBC's Major League Baseball coverage, including three World Series broadcasts.

Dan Hicks established himself as a leading voice in golf commentary after joining NBC in 1992. He covered the PGA Tour, the U.S. Open, and the Ryder Cup, becoming a familiar voice during NBC's Olympic coverage for swimming and alpine skiing. His departure leaves a significant void in the landscape of sports broadcasting, particularly in golf and Olympic events.

Storm and Hicks Three Daughters

Storm and Hicks were proud parents to three daughters: Hannah, Ellery, and Riley. ESPN's biography and NBC's tribute both confirmed the names of their children. Storm specifically acknowledged her daughters in her statement, noting that they, along with her, are heartbroken by the loss of their father and husband.

The couple largely kept their family life out of the public spotlight despite their high-profile careers. Their partnership spanned over three decades of marriage and two parallel careers in sports journalism. The sudden loss of Hicks has united their professional communities in mourning the passing of a talented broadcaster and a cherished friend to many.