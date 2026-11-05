ESPN 30 for 30 to Air Coach Osh Documentary on T.J. Oshie and Alzheimer's

ESPN Films announces Coach Osh, a new 30 for 30 documentary exploring T.J. Oshie's journey with his father Tim Oshie, who has Alzheimer's disease.

ESPN Films has officially announced the upcoming release of Coach Osh, a new short documentary featuring former ice hockey star T.J. Oshie. This new installment is part of the prestigious 30 for 30 series and is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen. The project delves into the deeply personal relationship between T.J. Oshie and his father, Tim Oshie, following the latter's diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease.

Core Documentary Details

The documentary provides an intimate look at the impact of Alzheimer's disease on a family, focusing on the enduring bond between a father and son. The official logline for Coach Osh reads: "Through the lens of one of hockey's most recognizable players, Coach Osh offers an intimate look at the impact of Alzheimer's disease on a family, the enduring bond between a father and son, and what it means to preserve the moments that matter most." This narrative shifts the focus from sports statistics to the emotional reality of caring for a parent with cognitive decline.

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T.J. Oshie and Family Reflections

T.J. Oshie, a former right winger for the Washington Capitals, has spoken extensively about the profound influence his father had on his life and career. In a public statement regarding the film, T.J. Oshie stated, "My dad was there for me every step of the way growing up, and I wouldn't have had the career I did without him. Getting to share the Stanley Cup with him is something I'll always be grateful for." He emphasized that the story transcends the sport, noting, "This film is about a lot more than hockey. It's about my dad, our family and the memories we made together."

Trailer Insights and Emotional Depth

The trailer for Coach Osh opens with home video footage capturing a young T.J. Oshie on the ice rink alongside his father. The preview then transitions to a series of archival clips highlighting career highlights of the former Capitals star. One particularly poignant clip shows a tearful Oshie hugging his father, Tim, after winning the 2018 Stanley Cup. Despite his struggle to remember his greatest achievements due to Alzheimer's, Tim Oshie remained by his son's side throughout his professional journey.

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Impact on Fans and Future Views

In a heartbreaking voiceover within the trailer, T.J. Oshie reflects on the nature of memory and identity. He says, "Your memories and really who you are… It's all up in your brain. To lose control of that, to forget where you came from, where you are, forget your loved ones, sounds like torture to me." The documentary ultimately stands as a testament to their shared legacy and the enduring power of a father's love. Oshie expressed hope that sharing their story could provide meaning to other families affected by Alzheimer's disease, highlighting the universal challenges faced by caregivers and patients alike.

Production and Series Context

The announcement of Coach Osh reinforces the 30 for 30 series reputation for producing high-quality, emotionally resonant sports documentaries that explore the human element behind the games. By focusing on a personal health crisis rather than a championship victory, the film expands the thematic boundaries of the franchise. Viewers can expect the documentary to blend archival sports footage with personal home videos, creating a layered narrative that honors Tim Oshie's support while documenting the difficult reality of his condition. The release aims to raise awareness about Alzheimer's while celebrating the resilience of the Oshie family.