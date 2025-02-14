Esperanza Dance Project Breaks the Chain of Sexual Violence Through 'One Billion Rising' Event

Esperanza Dance Project uses movement to empower survivors and raise awareness of gender-based violence. Tucson chapter of 'One Billion Rising' takes place on Valentine's Day.

The Esperanza Dance Project is harnessing the power of movement to empower survivors of sexual trauma and shed light on the pervasive issue of gender-based violence. A testament to this mission, the organization will host the Tucson chapter of One Billion Rising, a global campaign dedicated to eradicating gender-based violence through activism and dance, on Wednesday. The event, a vibrant display of solidarity and resilience, will unfold on the University of Arizona campus at 4:30 p.m.

, just east of Old Main. Organizers have strategically chosen Valentine's Day as the platform for this gathering, recognizing the unfortunate tendency for incidents of sexual and domestic violence to surge during this period. Beth Braun, the visionary founder of the Esperanza Dance Project, aspires for attendees to not only be captivated by the performance but also to deeply resonate with the message it conveys. The song, titled 'Break the Chain,' powerfully encapsulates the essence of the event, serving as an anthem for breaking the insidious cycle of sexual violence. Braun describes it as an 'upbeat, powerful piece—strong, fun, and a great way to use movement to speak out.' Adding another layer of significance, middle and high school students will also take part in the dance, amplifying their voices within this crucial movement. Organizers extend a heartfelt invitation to members of the community to join this powerful gathering, offering their unwavering support to survivors and standing united against gender-based violence. For those eager to delve deeper into the Esperanza Dance Project's mission and impactful work, they encourage you to follow @esperanzadanceaz on Instagram





