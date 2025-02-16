Escondido Seeks Artists to Create Iconic Sculpture for Downtown

The city of Escondido is launching a major public art project, inviting artists to design a sculpture for a prominent downtown intersection. Community input will play a key role in selecting the final artwork.

A significant new art project is on the horizon for Escondido, and the city is actively seeking artists to bring this vision to life. A groundbreaking sculpture is slated to become the focal point at the Grand Avenue roundabout, a prominent downtown intersection currently undergoing construction. This presents a unique opportunity for artists to create something truly iconic and leave an enduring legacy on Escondido's burgeoning public art landscape.

The project extends beyond the creation of a single sculpture. Artists will have the chance to incorporate additional companion pieces, amplifying the creative scope and potential of this endeavor. The Public Art Commission, in collaboration with valuable community input, will carefully evaluate submissions and select three to five finalists. The chosen artists will then delve into developing comprehensive proposals, which will be subsequently shared with the public for their feedback and insights.Mayor Dane White wholeheartedly embraces this project, expressing his belief that the sculpture will serve as a defining symbol for downtown Escondido. He emphasizes the importance of community involvement in ensuring that the artwork deeply resonates with and reflects the diverse tapestry of the city's residents.





