Escondido Public Library to Temporarily Relocate to North County Mall for Renovations

The Escondido Public Library will be temporarily closing its doors in mid-April and moving to North County Mall for approximately a year. The move is necessary to allow for extensive renovations at the library's current building, which has been in use since 1981. The renovations will focus on upgrading infrastructure, including restrooms, the roof, HVAC system, lighting, and carpeting.

The Escondido Public Library is set to relocate temporarily to North County Mall for approximately a year, starting in mid-April. This move is necessitated by a major construction project at the library's current building, located at 239 S. Kalmia St., which has served the community since 1981.

The project, expected to last 10 to 12 months, will focus on vital infrastructure upgrades, including restroom renovations to meet ADA standards, roof repairs, HVAC system improvements, updated lighting, new carpeting, and potentially new book storage solutions. \The library received a \$10 million grant from the California State Library in 2022, specifically allocated for infrastructure repairs and maintenance in public libraries throughout the state. This grant, combined with the \$747,000 contract awarded to IDS Group for design services, will enable the library to undertake these much-needed renovations. The North County Mall location, a 50,000-square-foot former Forever 21 store on the third floor, was chosen after careful consideration of alternative sites. The City Council will make the final decision on the rental agreement for the mall space. \The temporary relocation presents several logistical challenges for the library staff and patrons. The move itself is expected to take approximately a month, during which the library will be closed. Details regarding the library's operating hours at the mall are still being finalized, as the mall's opening hours are later than the library's traditional schedule. Additionally, the future of the bookstore operated by Friends of the Escondido Library within the library building remains uncertain. The bookstore, which has been a fixture for over 25 years, may need to relocate to the mall, presenting both opportunities and logistical hurdles. Funding for the bookstore's move is also a concern, as the state grant cannot be used for the nonprofit's operations. Despite these challenges, library officials are optimistic about the temporary move and the long-term benefits of the planned renovations





sdut / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Escondido Public Library North County Mall Library Renovations Construction Project Temporary Relocation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHP Seeks Public's Help in Fatal Escondido Hit-and-RunThe California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help to locate the driver of a dark-colored pickup truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Escondido on Saturday. The driver fled the scene after striking a man. The CHP released photos of the suspect vehicle and urges anyone with information to contact the Oceanside-area CHP office.

Read more »

Lorain Public Library System Unveils Spring Connections GuideThe Lorain Public Library System has released its spring Connections guide, featuring a variety of events and activities for all ages. The guide is available online and in print at all branch locations.

Read more »

Salt Lake City Public Library Sees Boom in Digital CheckoutsSalt Lake City's Public Library has become a hub for digital exploration in 2024. With over one million digital checkouts, patrons are increasingly accessing audiobooks, e-books, and other digital content. The library's offerings have reshaped the reading experience, providing a diverse range of materials and fostering community engagement.

Read more »

Kings Bay Library wins for the 2nd year in a row In Brooklyn Public Library Robotics LeagueKings Bay Library took top honors in the BKLYN Library Robotics League championship — for the second year in a row.

Read more »

Cumberland County Library Seeks Donations to Repair Heating SystemThe Bridgeton Free Public Library in Cumberland County is appealing to the public for donations to repair its failing heating system, which has rendered the basement unusable and hindered program offerings. The library's acting director, Michelle Azpiri, stated that the 1995 HVAC unit needs replacement and a repair estimate came in around $12,000. City officials, unfortunately, lack the funding to cover the cost, leaving the library to rely on community support.

Read more »

After extensive public comment period, lawmakers advance bill on public labor unionsA bill that would change the way public labor unions operate in the state advanced through a Utah House committee Thursday, after an extensive period of public comment.

Read more »