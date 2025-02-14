Escondido Man Arrested in Attempted Child Abduction

A 27-year-old man from Escondido, Jose Cruz-Ruiz, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to abduct a child near Pioneer Elementary School earlier in the week. The incident occurred Tuesday morning when a student reported a dark green sedan attempting to pull them into the vehicle. Detectives were able to locate and apprehend Cruz-Ruiz the following morning.

Escondido police arrested a 27-year-old man suspected of attempting to abduct a child earlier this week. Jose Cruz-Ruiz, of Escondido, was taken into custody Wednesday on a kidnapping charge related to the attempted abduction that occurred Tuesday morning near Pioneer Elementary School on Ash Street. According to police, a student was walking to school around 7:20 am when a dark green sedan pulled up alongside and attempted to pull them inside.

The child managed to escape and ran to school to report the incident. Acting on the information provided by the student, detectives from Escondido Police Department's Family Protection Unit located the suspected vehicle the following morning traveling along Auto Parkway near Andreasen Drive. Escondido police stated that they do not believe there are any other suspects involved in the case. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact EPD at (760) 839-4722 and cite case number 25001339





nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CHILD ABDUCTION ESCONDIDO POLICE JOSECRUZ-RUIZ PIONEER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL FAMILY PROTECTION UNIT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Water main breaks leave Escondido school, 100+ residents without water, city saysMore than 100 residents and a school are without water after two water mains ruptured in Escondido on Tuesday, a city official said.

Read more »

Wolf Man Review: A Forgettable Monster Movie From The Invisible Man's DirectorCritics are disappointed with 'Wolf Man,' a new horror film directed by Leigh Whannell, who previously helmed the successful 'The Invisible Man.' While the film boasts a talented cast and a chilling premise, it fails to deliver a truly memorable monster experience. Many reviewers felt the story was underdeveloped and lacked the scares expected from a Whannell production.

Read more »

Man Shot and Killed by Police After Calling 911 to Report Armed ManLeonardo Diaz was shot and killed by four police officers in Torrance, California after calling 911 to report an armed man. Body-worn camera footage shows Diaz walking towards officers with a screwdriver, which they mistook for a knife. The video also reveals Diaz appeared to be bleeding from self-inflicted wounds prior to the encounter.

Read more »

Could Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Return for Spider-Man 4?Fans are speculating that Andrew Garfield might reprise his role as Spider-Man in the upcoming MCU film, Spider-Man 4. Following the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which featured Garfield alongside Tobey Maguire, the possibility of another multiversal team-up seems highly plausible. Garfield's recent denial of his involvement echoes his previous denials before Spider-Man: No Way Home, leaving fans uncertain. The film's release date and its placement within the Multiverse Saga further fuel these speculations.

Read more »

Candlelight vigil honors man who died in Eaton Fire, grandson of man who founded Watts community'Because of them, we exist here in our community.' Rodney Nickerson died trying to save his home from the Eaton Fire. He was the grandson of the founder of the Nickerson Gardens community in Watts.

Read more »

How the New Wolf Man Connects to The Invisible ManComic Book Movies, News, & Digital Comic Books

Read more »