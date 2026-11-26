An Escondido man was among the victims of a fatal helicopter crash that occurred east of Temecula earlier this week.

Christopher Lamaku, 36, was killed along with Steven Madrid, 26, of Yuma, Arizona, in the Monday morning crash, according to the Riverside County coroner's office.

Christopher Lamaku, 36, was killed along with Steven Madrid, 26, of Yuma, Arizona, in the Monday morning crash, according to the Riverside County coroner's office. The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the area of De Portola and Oak Mountain roads, less than a half-mile from a water treatment plant operated by the Rancho California Water District, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Agency spokeswoman Tawny Castro told City News Service that the compact chopper struck the hill at the midpoint, roughly 200 feet from the base.