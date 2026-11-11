Escitalopram Tops Study of 20 Antidepressants for Long‑Term Recovery

A Dutch analysis of 115 trials ranks escitalopram above fluoxetine and popular UK drugs, offering clinicians a guide to long‑term depression treatment. The study highlights differences in recovery odds among 20 widely used antidepressants.

A study published in The Lancet Psychiatry on 17 March 2024 ranks escitalopram as the most effective antidepressant for sustaining recovery from depression, surpassing the widely used drug fluoxetine ( Prozac) and other popular treatments in Britain.

Study Design and Findings

Researchers from Radboud University Medical Centre in the Netherlands reviewed 115 clinical trials that included more than 30,000 participants. They compared 20 commonly prescribed antidepressants, measuring both initial recovery and the likelihood of remaining well over time. Escitalopram showed a 62 percent higher odds of sustained recovery than fluoxetine, while duloxetine and agomelatine followed with 57 and 40 percent increases, respectively.

Also read Pennsylvania tops 1,500 measles cases as the U.S. could lose its measles elimination status this week

Although clomipramine initially appeared superior, its evidence stemmed from only 32 patients in a single trial, leading scientists to regard escitalopram as the best-supported choice. Other drugs such as citalopram and sertraline performed better than fluoxetine but without statistically significant margins.

Stakeholder Perspectives

Lead researcher Dr Paul van Haaren noted that escitalopram is already widely prescribed and may gain further prominence as guidelines evolve. Professor Eric Ruhe added that while escitalopram shows the strongest odds for long‑term benefit, individual patient factors-including side‑effect profiles-must guide final prescribing decisions.

Advertisement

Experts warn that drugs like venlafaxine, reboxetine, and bupropion (Wellbutrin) perform worse than fluoxetine, with 12, 32, and 34 percent lower odds of sustained recovery, respectively. Caution is advised particularly for bupropion, which has the lowest ranking among the 20 studied.

Implications for Patients and Practice

In Britain, one in seven people are now on antidepressants, and 16 percent of adults experience symptoms of depression or anxiety weekly. Over a quarter of UK patients remain on these medications for five years or more. The new evidence may help clinicians tailor long‑term therapy, potentially reducing relapse rates and improving quality of life.

Future treatment guidelines may adopt these rankings, but physicians are urged to balance benefits against side effects on a case‑by‑case basis, ensuring the chosen medication aligns with each patient's unique profile.