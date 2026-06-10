Escaped Rapist Accidentally Freed from UK Prison Flees to Bosnia

A convicted rapist who held a woman at knifepoint and threatened to kill her was mistakenly released from a British prison due to a court error and has fled to his native Bosnia. He was convicted in absentia and faces extradition if he does not return for sentencing.

A rapist who held his victim at knifepoint and threatened to kill her is on the run after being accidentally set free from a British prison due to a court administrative error.

Bernadin Dedic, 48, was mistakenly released from HMP Wormwood Scrubs in London in February after a court official wrongly informed the prison that he had been granted bail. The Bosnian national had been remanded in custody last year for subjecting a woman to a series of rapes and sexual assaults in a terrifying ordeal that lasted hours.

Dedic had been drinking red wine and was high on cocaine when he pulled out a knife on the victim and told her that if she screamed, she would not be heard. Prosecutors revealed that Dedic carried out the attacks at his home in Ealing, west London, shortly after separating from his partner.

He is thought to have consumed as much as four bottles of red wine and snorted lines of cocaine before luring the woman to his basement after she had turned down his offer of no-strings-attached sex. When the victim went downstairs, she turned toward the stairs and saw Dedic holding a red-handled oriental kitchen knife. He stepped toward her, took hold of her, and said he would kill her and then kill himself.

She was extremely frightened but tried to calm him down. He said if she screamed, she would not be heard. Dedic slapped the woman in the face and told her to shut up, used the knife to cut off her sports bra and top, and then ordered her to remove the rest of her clothing. The court heard that she was terrified and was prepared to do whatever he said.

Within hours of his release four months ago, Dedic left the UK on a Eurostar train and returned to his native Bosnia. He put forward a litany of excuses for not coming back to face justice, including claims of a heart attack and a skiing accident. He remained on the continent as the trial went ahead this month at Isleworth Crown Court.

Despite his absence, he was convicted on Tuesday of four counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault by penetration, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, threatening a person with a knife when in a private place, and threatening to kill. If he fails to return for sentencing, UK authorities are expected to commence extradition proceedings to bring him back to serve the inevitable lengthy jail term.

Dedic, who was represented in court hearings by a leading barrister, sent messages saying he wanted to return to stand trial but claimed to be struggling to obtain a visa. His UK passport had been seized by the Metropolitan Police during the rape investigation, but after being freed from prison, he used his Bosnian passport to secure a seat on the Eurostar.

Efforts were made by a senior judge, police officers, and Border Force agents to facilitate Dedic's return to the UK for a trial in March. However, at the eleventh hour, he told his lawyers that he was now unable to travel due to a knee injury said to have been sustained in a skiing accident.

Judge Martin Edmunds KC, the Recorder of Kensington and Chelsea, reluctantly agreed to delay the trial from March to June so that Dedic could recover and fly to the UK. But Dedic once again failed to show up to court and claimed to have suffered a heart attack in Sarajevo. Judge Hannah Duncan said she was far from convinced he had a heart attack but asked for medical reports to establish the true position.

The following day, with Dedic unrepresented in court after failing to pay his lawyers, the judge decided that the trial would proceed without the defendant. She noted that Dedic had only sought medical help after telling the court he was suffering from chest pain, tests had revealed his heart rate was normal, and he was discharged by the hospital. This is yet another attempt by Mr. Dedic to obstruct, manipulate, and avoid justice, concluded the judge.

At earlier hearings, it was revealed that Dedic had been accidentally set free from prison on February 6 after a court official mixed up digital case files and mistakenly recorded that he had been granted bail. The notice of bail was then sent to the prison, which effected Dedic's release.

Judge Edmunds said in his ruling: Although such errors are extremely rare, and indeed this is the only instance I am aware of when there has been an erroneous release of a prisoner held in custody to this court, we take this error extremely seriously. We will fully investigate how it occurred and what steps can be put in place to prevent it from occurring again.

The case highlights a significant security lapse that allowed a dangerous individual to evade justice and flee the country. Authorities are now working to locate Dedic and initiate extradition proceedings to ensure he faces the consequences of his crimes. The victim, who has endured a harrowing ordeal and a prolonged legal process, awaits justice from a trial conducted in the absence of her attacker





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