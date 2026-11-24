Horsing around.

A runaway horse slipped out of its Virginia farm and trotted down to the local McDonald’s before leading police on an early morning chase. The escaped equine, identified as a 6-year-old stallion named Rollo, allegedly rolled under an electric fence before making the surprise appearance at the Golden Arches in Colonial Heights, Va.

, on Nov. 17,Police hold onto Rollo, a 6-year-old stallion, after he was captured wandering the streets of Colonial Heights, Va. , on Nov. 17, 2026. Rollo – enjoying his newfound freedom – appeared to be “Lovin’ it” until the law caught up to him. One attempt saw Rollo calmly walk through an ill-attempted blockade as an officer held a lasso trying to wrangle the horse.

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Officers with the Colonial Heights and Virginia State Police eventually cornered Rollo using a brick wall and their cars to block any further escape attempt.

“Using a little teamwork, some lassos, and the power of friendship, everyone worked together to safely corner and wrangle our four-legged runaway away from traffic,” theOfficers with the Colonial Heights and Virginia State Police eventually cornered Rollo using a brick wall and their cars to block any further escape attempt. Rollo was brought back to his farm where the owners said they fixed the electric fence he had allegedly escaped from.

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Rollo became mildly upset with his capture but was calmed by an officer who used his “horse-whispering skills” until someone could bail the horse from police custody.

“Once the majestic stallion was safely contained, Officer Fritts stepped in with perhaps the most important tool of all: a few whispered sweet nothings, a gentle touch, and some well-timed horse whispering to calm him down until he could be reunited with his rightful owner,” animal officials added. The horse’s owners fixed the electric fence and made it more secure to halt any further escapes from Rollo, WAVY 10 reported.

“It takes teamwork to keep our community safe, and sometimes that teamwork comes with four legs, a mane, and absolutely no interest in following traffic laws,” animal control said. Police hold onto Rollo, a 6-year-old stallion, after he was captured wandering the streets of Colonial Heights, Va. , on Nov. 17, 2026. Officers with the Colonial Heights and Virginia State Police eventually cornered Rollo using a brick wall and their cars to block any further escape attempt.

Rollo was brought back to his farm where the owners said they fixed the electric fence he had allegedly escaped from.