Alabama Department of Corrections confirms escaped inmate Joseph Win Wampler was captured in Tennessee, while his mother Patricia Waldrop faces arrest warrants for aiding his flight.

The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed the recapture of escaped inmate Joseph Win Wampler in Cumberland County, Tennessee. This development concludes a multi-state manhunt that began on Monday, November 12, after Wampler disappeared from his assigned worksite in Montgomery.

Escape Trigger and Initial Response

Joseph Win Wampler was taken into custody on Tuesday, November 17, following a coordinated law enforcement effort across state lines. The Alabama Department of Corrections initiated its investigation on November 12, shortly after receiving notification at approximately 3:30 p.m. that Wampler had walked away from his worksite.

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Agents from the department immediately responded to the area in Montgomery to locate the fugitive. The agency also requested assistance from the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force to aid in the search for the escaped prisoner as the investigation intensified.

Mother Arrested for Aiding Escape

Investigators determined that Patricia Waldrop, the mother of Joseph Win Wampler, allegedly assisted her son in leaving the area immediately following his escape from the worksite. Agents obtained an arrest warrant for Waldrop on November 13 as part of the ongoing inquiry into how the inmate fled.

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Tennessee Highway Patrol officers located Waldrop during a routine traffic stop in Cumberland County on Monday. She was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Cumberland County Detention Center. Authorities have stated she is currently being held pending extradition back to Alabama to face charges related to the incident.

Inmate Captured in Residential Area

The search for Joseph Win Wampler continued into Tuesday, November 17, when the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office received a report regarding a suspicious person in a residential neighborhood. Deputies responded to the scene and made contact with the individual in question.

Upon identification, deputies confirmed the individual was the escaped Alabama inmate. He was immediately taken into custody and transported to the Cumberland County Detention Center, where he is being held pending extradition to Alabama.

Extradition and Legal Proceedings

Both Patricia Waldrop and Joseph Win Wampler are currently detained in the Cumberland County Detention Center. The Alabama Department of Corrections is managing the logistics for their return to Alabama to face legal proceedings.

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The case highlights the rapid response capabilities of multi-agency task forces in tracking down fugitives who attempt to flee across state borders. All charges and further legal details regarding the escape are pending formal processing in Alabama courts.