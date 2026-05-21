Escape to Bradenton and Anna Maria Island for a Relaxed Getaway

Discover the hidden gem of Bradenton and Anna Maria Island for a relaxing getaway. With its beautiful beaches, charming small-town atmosphere, and a range of stylish villa rentals, you'll feel right at home in this enchanting spot.

Escape to the charm of Bradenton and Anna Maria Island , known for its powder-soft beaches, warm Gulf waters, and authentic small-town charm. A popular destination that boasts an enviable 94 per cent return rate, it's the perfect spot to unwind after a week of adrenaline-fueled thrills in Orlando and Tampa.

This hidden gem offers a range of stylish villa rentals and carefully curated experiences, paired with Virgin Atlantic direct flights to Tampa and Orlando. From car hire to activities like kayaking through mangroves and snorkelling in shallow waters, everything is brought together into one seamless trip. The region's conscious cuisine focuses on sustainability, offering thriving seafood staples and seasonal greens from local organic farms.

With a friendly low-rise atmosphere, you'll feel right at home in this enchanting spot that time forgot. Explore the award-winning beaches on foot or by bike, meet the locals, and enjoy the ultimate playground for the wild at heart. Whether you're looking for relaxation, adventure, or simply a taste of old Florida charm, Bradenton and Anna Maria Island have something for everyone.

With a range of stylish villa rentals and carefully curated experiences, Virgin Atlantic Holidays' experts will help you find your rhythm and create unforgettable memories. Seven miles of white sand beaches meet the Gulf of Mexico, and seven miles of island bliss lie just off the coast of Bradenton. Anna Maria Island is an enchanting spot that oozes old Florida charm, with artsy charm, family-run businesses, and honest beachtime fun.

What to Expect: - Peaceful white-sand beaches and bike trails through the wetlands - Kayaking through mangroves and snorkelling in shallow waters - Beachfront dining with fresh catches of the day - Dolphins playing by your boat and a low-rise atmosphere that will make you feel right at home - Fresh seafood with stunning views and sustainable cuisine option





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Bradenton Anna Maria Island Gulf Coast Relaxation Beach Vacation Florida Vacation Rentals Ocean Views Seafood Sustainability Touring Activities Water Sports Little Restaurants Car Hire Virgin Atlantic Holidays

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