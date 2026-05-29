Escambia sheriff questions why Orange Beach officer dropped off homeless man in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Homeless individuals in Alabama are being dropped off in Escambia County by Orange Beach Police.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons posted a picture of a patrol car and an officer, who he says was “homeless dumping. ”Simmons says “homeless dumping” is becoming a problem countywide.

He says an Orange Beach police officer in a marked police cruiser dropped off a homeless man at Waterfront Mission, gave him $20 and drove away. Deputies saw the ordeal happen. Simmons took to Facebook to explain that he’s not happy with other jurisdictions simply dumping unwanted individuals into Escambia County.

"Oh, we're hearing information that happens a lot, dozens if not hundreds of times, but not just from Orange Beach from other areas as well," said Simmons. "But there comes a time when you say, 'enough is enough... ' You cannot just abuse our tax dollars. We're trying to get to help our own out, and surely someone in Alabama can can fund their own programs.

" WEAR News also spoke to Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon. He says the homeless individual had specifically asked to be brought to Waterfront, and he’s proud of this particular police officer.

Anti-sheriff, middle finger pic on social media prompts Mobile PD internal investigation A Mobile police officer involved in two previous controversial incidents is now under internal investigation over a social media post containing profanity direcA former jail guard in Georgia has been arrested and faces rape and other charges after state police say he held a woman in her home last week who left him with dozens of scratches as she fought back. Kirk Taylor Martin, 28, of Acworth, was arrested and was also charged with aggravated sexual battery, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit sodomy, false imprisonment and obstructing an emergency call, The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Inmates are not given access to the internet, but they can use educational apps, audiobooks, communication tools and job-finding resources. Darius Lucky has received two sentences of Life Without the Possibility of Parole following his convictions for the Capital Murder of 9-year-old Cailee Knight,As the week comes to a close, Mobile is preparing to say goodbye to a beloved familiar face in local journalism. Longtime NBC 15 colleague Darwin Singleton is r





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