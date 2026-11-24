Escambia County Commissioner Joe Vinson alleges the fatal shooting of his son Wash was a targeted act of malice, not an accident, urging witnesses to contact authorities immediately.

Escambia County Commissioner Joe Vinson has issued a stark rebuke to the theory that his son's death was an accidental hunting incident, alleging that the shooter deliberately targeted a family campsite on the Blackwater River. The 19-year-old victim, Carey Washington Vinson, known as Wash, was found dead inside his tent with a gunshot wound to the head following a weekend camping trip in Santa Rosa County.

Targeted Attack Allegations

Vinson stated unequivocally that the shooting was not a freak accident involving someone firing carelessly in the dark, nor was it the result of a stray bullet. He claimed that the perpetrator or perpetrators stood on the opposite riverbank, close enough to clearly see the group's campfire and hear them talking before aiming at the occupied sandbar campground.

Also read Son of Escambia County commissioner killed while camping along Blackwater River

According to Vinson's account shared in an Instagram post on Tuesday, the shooter(s) fired shot after shot with malicious intent. He described a chilling sequence where, after panicked campers screamed for the shooting to stop, the shooter paused briefly before firing another volley and then laughed as they drove away from the scene.

Victim Remembrance and Family Grief

Commissioner Vinson mourned his son as a sweet, thoughtful young man and a history major at Florida State University who had a deep passion for the arts. He recalled Wash playing Beethoven on the piano and Jeff Buckley on the guitar, noting that his son had just been accepted into a summer study-abroad program in Valencia, Spain.

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Earlier in the week, Vinson expressed that his family was shocked and heartbroken by the loss. He highlighted Wash's love for tabletop games and his engaging personality, painting a picture of a vibrant young man whose life was cut short under circumstances the family believes were intentionally hostile.

Law Enforcement Investigation Timeline

First responders were dispatched to the Blackwater River area on Sunday after receiving a 911 call. Upon arrival, deputies located Carey Vinson inside his tent and pronounced him dead. Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Randy Tifft previously confirmed that the victim and his friends had been camping on sandbars along the river since Friday.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office issued an urgent plea for witnesses on Tuesday via Facebook, asking anyone who saw suspicious activity near Deaton Bridge Road and Boat Ramp Road on that Sunday to come forward. Investigators are actively working to identify those involved in the fatal shooting that occurred on November 22, 2026.

Call for Public Assistance

Vinson urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office directly at 850-983-1190 or Crime Stoppers at 850-437-STOP. He emphasized the need to correct the misimpression that this was a random event, insisting that the evidence points to a deliberate act of violence against an occupied campsite.