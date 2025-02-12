Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Kill One, Doctor Alleges Torture

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed at least one Palestinian, escalating tensions in the region. The incident comes as both sides accuse each other of violating a fragile ceasefire. Simultaneously, the arrest and alleged torture of a Palestinian doctor by Israeli forces have sparked international condemnation.

The Israel i military launched airstrikes on Gaza on Wednesday, killing at least one Palestinian and escalating tensions in the already volatile region. The strikes targeted two individuals flying a drone in the southern Gaza Strip, according to the Israel i military's statement. The incident occurred just days after both sides accused each other of violating a fragile ceasefire that took effect last month.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported the death of a 44-year-old man in an Israeli strike near the southern city of Rafah. This latest fatality brings the total number of Palestinian deaths caused by Israeli fire since the ceasefire to at least 92, with over 800 injured, according to the ministry's director general, Munir al-Bursh.Meanwhile, the arrest and alleged torture of a Palestinian doctor, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, by Israeli forces has sparked outrage. Dr. Abu Safiya, the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, was detained during a raid on the facility in December. He claims he was subjected to brutal treatment, including forced stripping, shackling, prolonged sitting on sharp gravel, beatings with batons, and electric shocks during his 24 days in solitary confinement. The Al Mezan rights group, which visited Dr. Abu Safiya in prison, corroborated his claims. Dr. Abu Safiya remains in Ofer prison near Jerusalem, with no charges filed against him. His family hopes for his imminent release. The incident further fuels the already strained relationship between Israel and Palestine





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GAZA ISRAEL CEASEFIRE Airstrikes PALESTINIAN DOCTOR TORTURE INTERNATIONAL NEWS CONFLICT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Police Raid Palestinian Bookstore, Confiscate Books on Israeli-Palestinian ConflictIsraeli authorities raided the Educational Bookshop, a Palestinian-owned bookstore in east Jerusalem, detaining its owners and confiscating books related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The police cited incitement to violence as the reason for the raid, drawing criticism for allegedly suppressing Palestinian voices and restricting access to information about the conflict.

Read more »

Middle East latest: Palestinian prime minister says Palestinian Authority should run Gaza in futureThe Palestinian prime minister says it's unacceptable for any entity other than the Palestinian Authority to run the Gaza Strip in the future. Mohammad Mustafa made the comments Wednesday on a visit to Norway as Israel and Hamas appear to be at the closest point yet to sealing a deal to end 15 months of war.

Read more »

Israeli-Palestinian Prisoner Deal Nears, Amidst Heightened Tensions in GazaAs negotiations for a potential ceasefire and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas intensify, hundreds of Palestinian prisoners are set for release in the initial phase of the deal. However, amidst this fragile progress, the ongoing conflict continues to claim lives, with over 150 Palestinian journalists killed since the Hamas attacks on October 7th.

Read more »

Hamas releases 3 more Israeli hostages for dozens of Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefireHamas-led militants released three gaunt, frail-looking Israeli civilian men they held for the past 16 months on Saturday, and Israel was freeing dozens of Palestinian prisoners as part of a fragile agreement that has paused the war in the Gaza Strip.

Read more »

Hamas releases 3 more Israeli hostages for 183 Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefireHamas-led militants have released three Israeli civilian men held for the past 16 months and Israel freed 183 Palestinian prisoners.

Read more »

Hamas releases 3 more Israeli hostages for dozens of Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefireHamas-led militants released three gaunt, frail-looking Israeli civilian men they held for the past 16 months on Saturday, and Israel was freeing dozens of Palestinian prisoners as part of a fragile agreement that has paused the war in the Gaza Strip.

Read more »