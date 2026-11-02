Erykah Badu Reveals Signature Style Essentials and Beauty Routine

Singer Erykah Badu details her favorite hair care items, sustainable fashion brands, and personal beauty products in an exclusive interview about her daily style.

Singer Erykah Badu has shared a detailed look into the specific products and accessories that form the foundation of her iconic personal style. The R&B artist highlighted several key items ranging from silk scarves to sustainable apparel, offering insights into how she maintains her signature aesthetic while prioritizing hair health and ethical consumption.

Signature Hair Accessories and Silk Benefits

Erykah Badu emphasizes the cultural and practical significance of wearing scarves, noting a renewed interest in this accessory that references the Art Deco period. She adds wire to her silk scarves to create a sculptural shape that allows her to look polished for travel or shopping without needing a wig. This method protects her hair from breakage while serving as a stylish statement piece that complements her earrings.

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The Gymwrap by Nicole Ari Parker is another essential item in her routine, designed to manage edges during physical activity. Badu uses this wrap not only at the gym but also in the shower to protect her hair from humidity and mist. She appreciates that the product prevents sweat from damaging her hairline, a result she attributes to wrapping her hair at night. The entrepreneur behind the brand shares Badu's acting background, making the partnership feel authentic and effective.

Sustainable Fashion and Ethical Sourcing

Beyond accessories, Badu focuses on conscious consumerism by supporting brands that align with her values. She highlights Comoco T-shirts, which source cotton directly from Black farmers in the South who lacked distribution channels. The shirts are made in America and come in both white and black options. Badu advises customers to order a size larger than usual because the fabric is not preshrunk, ensuring comfort while supporting agricultural communities.

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She also supports Pineider, a brand known for its high-quality stationery and pens. Badu recently purchased items from the company to gift to Hillary Clinton, whom she considers a life mentor. She values the old-school tradition of handwritten correspondence and keeps a stack of thank you letters signed by Clinton. The brand offers various writing instruments, including enamel pens with gold tongues, which appeal to her love for writing.

Beauty Products and Skincare Favorites

For skincare, Badu relies on Don't Be Ashy body butter, a product she discovered through Black women working at shoe rental counters. She frequently gifts this item to colleagues such as Audra McDonald, Joy Reid, and Nikole Hannah Jones when visiting Broadway. She describes the body butter as the best option available, praising its effectiveness for maintaining healthy skin.

Her makeup routine features a deep red shade called Bawse Lady, which her makeup artist Frederick Sanders applies. The color contains blue undertones that complement her skin tone, providing a bright yet sexy appearance. Badu selects this specific hue because it enhances the natural redness in her complexion, creating a striking contrast that defines her look.

Fragrance Preferences and Personal Scents

Badu's fragrance collection includes Choita, a perfume created by Los Angeles perfumer Leanne Hirsh. She was introduced to the scent through a friend and appreciates its unique balance of woodiness and subtle sweetness. The aroma reminds her of an old inn in New Hampshire, offering a bright yet worn scent profile that avoids being overly musky. Hirsh also teaches perfume-making classes, which Badu attended to create her own custom scent named Maverick.

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To complete her gifting strategy, Badu purchases robes from Layla's shop in Brooklyn. She buys these items when she needs a thoughtful present for someone whose preferences are unknown. She finds particular value in giving robes after observing her boyfriend's aunties sitting comfortably in their clothing during difficult times. This gesture provides warmth and comfort, reflecting her desire to offer meaningful support through her choices.