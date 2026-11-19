Erykah Badu produces and directs the 2026 Badu Cypher for the BET Soul Train Awards featuring Rapsodia, CeeLo Green and others.

Erykah Badu is set to produce and direct the 2026 Badu Cypher, a flagship performance segment for the upcoming BET Soul Train Awards. The generational showcase will feature a star-studded lineup including Rapsodia, CeeLo Green, Dave Hollister, and Avery Wilson. This year's edition of the cypher is presented by Spotify and highlights the continued influence of Badu in the music industry.

2026 Badu Cypher Performance Details

Rapsodia, who recently won a Grammy alongside Badu, is among the featured performers in the cypher. The duo took home the award for best melodic rap performance in 2025 for their collaboration on the track 3:AM. Badu produced and directed this specific segment of the BET Soul Train Awards, which serves as a testament to her enduring creative authority. The performance brings together artists from different eras of R&B and hip-hop to celebrate the genre's evolution.

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CeeLo Green and Solo Artist Highlights

Five-time Grammy Award winner CeeLo Green joins the roster of performers for the 2026 event. Green initially gained prominence as a member of the hip-hop group Goodie Mob before achieving solo fame with the duo Gnarls Barkley. His latest musical project includes the EP Renegade El Rey, created in collaboration with Killer Mike. The inclusion of Green underscores the depth of talent featured in this year's BET Soul Train Awards.

Rounding out the core talent pool are Grammy-nominated artists Avery Wilson and Dave Hollister. Wilson is known for his work on NBC's hit series and for singing the national anthem seven times during the New York Knicks' NBA championship run. His music includes the top 20 R&B hit Kiss the Sky. Hollister, formerly of the group BLACKstreet, established his solo career with the 1999 album Soul Survivor. His participation adds a significant layer of R&B and gospel heritage to the performances.

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BET Soul Train Awards 2026 Host and Presenters

Anthony Anderson will serve as the host for the 2026 BET Soul Train Awards ceremony. The event promises a diverse array of musical tributes and performances across multiple genres. El DeBarge will pay tribute to R&B legend Freddie Jackson during the show. Other acts such as Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer will honor country icon Dolly Parton, showcasing the genre-bending nature of modern soul and R&B.

Kirk Franklin will perform alongside Lucky Daye and Muni Long in a joint medley presentation. The lineup also features Chaka Khan representing classic soul and Durand Bernarr, a newly minted 2027 Grammy nominee. Elmiene will also take the stage to present new soul music. The event aims to bridge historical milestones with contemporary achievements in the music industry.

Award Presenters and Special Recognitions

Several prominent Chicago-bred artists and actors will take the stage as presenters. This group includes Chance the Rapper, Common, Deon Cole, DeRay Davis, Larenz Tate, and LisaRaye McCoy. They will be joined by performers Muni Long, LeToya Luckett, and Brian McIntosh to introduce various segments. The BET Amplified artists for this year are JayDon and Jai'Len Josey, who will be showcased as emerging talent. This combination of established stars and new voices defines the 2026 BET Soul Train Awards.