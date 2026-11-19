Professional gambler Ernest Scherer III was convicted of the brutal 2008 double homicide of his parents in Pleasanton, California, after a meticulous investigation revealed his motive was to access inheritance funds to cover massive gambling debts.

The brutal double homicide of Ernest Scherer II and Charlene Abendroth shocked the affluent community of Pleasanton, California, when their bodies were discovered in their Castlewood Country Club home in March 2008. Ernest Scherer III, the victim's son and a professional gambler, was later identified as the perpetrator in a case that revealed a descent into violence driven by insurmountable financial pressures. The investigation into the savage murder of his father, Ernest Scherer II, aged 60, and his mother, Charlene Abendroth, aged 57, took months to fully unravel the complex web of deceit and deception surrounding the crime.

The Mechanics of the Double Homicide

On the evening of March 7, 2008, at 8:30 pm, Ernest Scherer III entered the residence of his parents, either by using his own key or by convincing his mother to let him in. The violence began immediately with a savage assault on his mother, who was the first victim. After encountering Charlene Abendroth at the top of the stairs, Scherer III inflicted 20 blows to her head with a baseball bat and stabbed her 12 times. He then moved on to his father, Ernest Scherer II, who received a somewhat lesser number of blows, specifically six, and six stab wounds.

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Following the physical assaults, Scherer III retrieved a ceremonial sword from a collection hidden in a closet within the home. He used this weapon to sever the throats of both victims, killing them almost to the bone. The sheer brutality of the attack resulted in the deaths of both Ernest Scherer II and Charlene Abendroth within minutes of Scherer III entering the property. The meticulous nature of the violence suggested a premeditated intent to ensure the deaths were certain and permanent.

Financial Motives and Gambling Debts

A painstaking investigation by detectives revealed that Scherer III had been living a double life characterized by significant financial instability and infidelity. He had accumulated substantial unpaid gambling debts totaling $90,000 and held outstanding credit card bills amounting to $40,000. These financial burdens had grown to critical levels, creating a desperate need for immediate cash flow that his professional poker career could no longer sustain.

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The pivotal moment that triggered the murders occurred when his father, a property investor, complained about personal financial issues and demanded repayment for a five-year loan. This loan had originally been used by Scherer III to purchase a home in Brea, California, valued at $880,000. The demand for repayment from his father pushed Scherer III over the edge, leading him to view the premature access to his inheritance through the murder of his parents as a viable solution to his mounting debts.

Cover-Up Attempts and Forensic Evidence

In an effort to conceal his guilt, Scherer III staged the scene to resemble a violent burglary. He used a size 12 Nike trainer to create muddy footprints all over the carpet inside the home. He rifled through drawers and smashed various valuables to create the appearance of a search for items of worth. However, this staged crime scene failed to account for specific anomalies that would later prove instrumental in identifying the perpetrator.

Despite the chaos he created, Scherer III failed to steal $9,00 in $100 bills that his father had recently won from gambling and had stuffed into pockets all over the house. The presence of this unspent cash was a key indicator to detectives that the burglary was fake. One officer on the case noted that the scene resembled a script from a television show, mimicking what a burglary supposedly looks like rather than a genuine criminal act.

Investigation and Community Impact

The bodies of the victims, found by a concerned neighbor on March 14, 2008, were in a decomposing state due to the time that had passed since the murders. Scherer III attempted to maintain the facade of a grieving son, but he made several critical errors that compromised his alibi. Among these blunders was his request to see a copy of his parents' will only two days after their deaths, an action that raised immediate suspicions among investigators.

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Following the discovery of the murders, Scherer III went on the run, leaving his wife of nine years, Robyn, and their son, Ernest IV, in a state of hiding. The community in Pleasanton, a central California city with a population of 80,000, was left reeling from the violence that had occurred within their exclusive neighborhood. The case became a high-profile court case, with Scherer III being convicted and described by the court as every parent's worst nightmare, marking the end of his ability to hide his true nature behind a facade of normalcy.