Ernest Scherer III murdered his parents Ernest Scherer II and Charlene Abendroth in Pleasanton, California, in 2008 to cover gambling debts and inheritance issues.

Ernest Scherer III, a professional gambler residing in Pleasanton, California, was convicted of the savage double homicide of his parents, Ernest Scherer II and Charlene Abendroth, in March 2008. The case shocked the affluent community in central California due to the brutal nature of the killings and the perpetrator's calculated attempts to conceal his crimes from authorities. Scherer had accumulated significant debts and murdered his parents to access their estate funds, staging the scene to resemble a burglary.

Details of the March 2008 Double Murder

On March 7, 2008, at 8:30 pm, Ernest Scherer III entered the home of his parents located in the Castlewood Country Club neighborhood of Pleasanton. The community had a population of 80,000 at the time. Scherer attacked his mother, Charlene Abendroth, first, inflicting 20 blows to her head with a baseball bat and stabbing her 12 times. He then turned his violence toward his father, Ernest Scherer II, delivering six blows with the bat and six stab wounds. Finally, Scherer retrieved a ceremonial sword from a hidden closet and used it to sever the throats of both victims almost to the bone.

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Financial Motives and Gambling Debts

The investigation revealed that Scherer III was facing severe financial distress due to his career as a professional gambler. He owed $90,000 in unpaid gambling debts and had $40,000 in outstanding credit card bills. The immediate trigger for the violence occurred when his father, a property investor, demanded repayment of a five-year loan. Scherer III had used this loan to purchase an $880,000 home in Brea, California. His father complained about financial issues and insisted on repayment, pushing Scherer to seek a premature payout on his inheritance to clear his obligations.

Staged Burglary and Forensic Failures

After the murders, Scherer III attempted to stage the scene as a burglary. He made muddy footprints on the carpet using a size 12 Nike trainer and rifled through drawers, smashing valuables to create disorder. However, he failed to steal $9,000 in $100 bills that his father had left stuffed in pockets throughout the house following a recent gambling win. This anomaly led detectives to suspect foul play. Police noted that the scene looked like a scripted burglary from a television show. Scherer III also made blunders, such as asking to see a copy of his parents' will just two days after their deaths.

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Discovery and Investigation Timeline

The decomposing bodies of Ernest Scherer II, aged 60, and Charlene Abendroth, aged 57, were discovered by a concerned neighbor on March 14, 2008. Both victims were found in their pajamas. Detective work took months to unravel the truth as Scherer III went on the run. His wife, Robyn Scherer, and their son, Ernest IV, went into hiding due to fears that he might target them as well. The investigation lasted long enough for Scherer to evade capture, but forensic evidence and testimonial accounts eventually led to his arrest and conviction.

Long-term Impact and Community Reaction

Fifteen years after the trial, the case remains a notable example of parricide in California. Scherer III was described in court as every parent's worst nightmare. The victim, Charlene Abendroth, was a devout Mormon who had disapproved of her son's career as a professional poker player. The crime shocked America and particularly affected neighbors who had known Scherer III since he moved into the area. He had initially lived in an apartment building in South Bay, California, with his wife and toddler son in the summer of 2007. By autumn, they had moved to a detached house in Orange County. Scherer III had maintained a double life, engaging in multiple affairs and messaging women across the country while hiding his financial ruin from those around him.