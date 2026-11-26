The Ermenegildo Zegna Group's new footwear and leather goods facility in Italy will produce for Zegna, Thom Browne and Tom Ford Fashion.

has for years invested in its own vertically integrated supply chain spanning raw material sourcing, textile milling, leather and accessory production, and direct-to-consumer retail. The latest step sees the opening its new luxury footwear and leather goods production facility in Sala Baganza near Parma, Italy.

Simone Ashley Brings Spring 2003 Gucci Heels to 'Only Murders in London' Premiere The facility, first announced in February 2024, is beginning operations on schedule, but its official inauguration is scheduled for the first half of 2027.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“For more than a century, we have believed that creating something designed to endure begins with people: with their hands, their knowledge and their passion, and that this must be achieved in harmony with communities and nature. The art of making lies at the very heart of our group,” said Gildo “The new Parma center of excellence for footwear and leather goods marks another step forward on this journey: an investment in our unique filiera , in Italy and its extraordinary manufacturing culture, and in the next generations, who will preserve these skills while continuing to evolve them.