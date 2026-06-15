Erling Haaland's World Cup Debut: Norway's Return After 24 Years

Erling Haaland reflects on his journey from watching World Cups as a child to making his debut for Norway, a nation returning to the tournament after nearly three decades. The striker discusses the squad's chemistry, challenging group stage, and embracing the pressure as they aim to make an impact in Qatar.

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However, for one new arrival, thoughts drifted far beyond North Carolina to Mexico City and Soccer City. Erling Haaland found particular significance in Mexico's 2-0 victory over South Africa, marking the start of his first World Cup and the countdown to Norway's first match at a major tournament in nearly three decades. This moment also connected him to his earliest World Cup memory from 2010 at age nine, when Siphiwe Tshabalala's strike in Johannesburg left a lasting impression.

Haaland, now 25, fell in love with Spain's tiki-taka style that summer, and his fascination has persisted through players like James Rodriguez and Miroslav Klose, the latter being the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 16 goals. Haaland is eager to begin his own pursuit of that record, starting with Norway's opener against Iraq in Boston. Norway's absence from major tournaments meant Haaland grew up watching World Cups as a fan, never experiencing one firsthand until now.

'I've grown up like any other fan - at home with friends and family watching on TV,' he reflects. 'Now it's different because I'll be there, be a part of it. That's what you dream about.

' After a 24-year wait, Norway returns to the World Cup with a talented squad featuring not only Haaland but also Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer, Crystal Palace's Jorgen Strand Larsen, and Oscar Bobb. In a nation of just five-and-a-half million, this group has matured together, fostering strong chemistry. Haaland emphasizes the importance of that bond: 'We have a great group of players who have come through together, so we know each other really well and enjoy playing together.

' The challenge is formidable: Norway faces Iraq, Senegal, and defending champions France in the group stage. Haaland acknowledges the difficulty but maintains belief in advancing step by step. The build-up has been unconventional, with the squad posing as Vikings on a private Oslo beach for their team photo, complete with swords, shields, and horns.

Haaland also starred in a Nike advert featuring Channing Tatum as his lookalike, while coach Stale Solbakken stirred controversy by criticizing Scotland for cancelling a training match. Amidst the spectacle, the focus now shifts to Tuesday's match against Iraq, where Haaland will finally lead Norway onto the World Cup stage. Despite carrying the hopes of a nation, he embraces the pressure, citing his remarkable record of 55 goals in 50 caps since 2019.

In World Cup qualifying alone, he scored 16 goals as Norway won all eight matches, already making him the country's all-time top scorer, surpassing legends like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Tore Andre Flo combined.

'People expect things from us and from me,' Haaland says. 'That's normal. I just focus on my job and try to deliver.





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