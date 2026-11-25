Erling Haaland admits the squad is questioning everything following a 2-2 draw with Napoli. Manchester City fans express concern over his despondent post-match comments and body language.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has admitted the team is questioning everything following their 2-2 Champions League draw against Napoli at the Etihad Stadium. The Norwegian captain delivered a deeply concerned post-match assessment on Tuesday night, revealing that the squad's recent struggles have left them searching for answers regarding their performance levels.

Rayan Cherki scored for Napoli in the 86th minute to secure the point after Manchester City had taken a lead earlier in the match. The result extended a difficult run of form for Enzo Maresca's side, who have now won only twice in their last seven competitive matches. This underwhelming streak includes league defeats to Aston Villa, Brighton, and Nottingham Forest, as well as a draw with Fulham and a penalty shootout victory against Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

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Haaland Reveals Squad Confusion

Haaland spoke to TNT Sports after the match, explaining that the team's inability to control the tempo of the game has caused significant internal doubt. He stated that while winning makes football straightforward, losing forces players to question their methods and mindset. The striker admitted he could not identify exactly what the team was missing in recent fixtures, noting that it felt like not everything was clicking fully.

The 26-year-old acknowledged that football is both easy and difficult depending on the result. He emphasized that the squad possesses immense quality but struggles to extract that performance from every player consistently. Haaland insisted that the team must regroup, maintain positivity, and inject more energy onto the pitch to try and secure the best possible outcomes in future games.

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Fans Express Deep Concern

Manchester City supporters reacted strongly to Haaland's despondent demeanor and honest reflections during the interview segments. Many fans noted that they had never seen the striker look this flat or distraught, with some describing his expression as extremely concerning. One supporter claimed that Haaland appeared confused and lacked confidence in their current footballing approach.

Other fans questioned whether the recent slump was linked to the ongoing legal battle regarding financial regulations. Manchester City were found guilty by an independent commission of disguising payments worth £900million over a nine-year period. The club has appealed the verdict, claiming irrefutable evidence of innocence, but faces potential sanctions including relegation if the appeal fails.

Impact on Title Race

The draw leaves Manchester City sitting behind leaders Arsenal, who hold a six-point advantage in the Premier League table. The team faces a crucial match against Arsenal on Sunday as they attempt to close the gap in the title race. Haaland had previously pushed back against suggestions that the international break or external pressures affected his form, but his latest comments suggest growing frustration within the camp.

Despite the criticism and his own self-doubt, Haaland reiterated his commitment to the club. He stated that he feels a huge responsibility whether or not he wears the captain's armband. His primary desire remains to perform for Manchester City and win games, a goal that has currently eluded the squad during this turbulent period in their season.