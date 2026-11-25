Erling Haaland admits Manchester City are questioning themselves following a 2-2 Champions League draw with Napoli, as fans express concern over his despondent remarks and the team's ongoing slump in form.

Erling Haaland has admitted that Manchester City players are 'questioning everything' following their 2-2 Champions League draw against Napoli on Tuesday night. The Norwegian striker, who captained the team at the Etihad Stadium, delivered a candid and somber post-match assessment of the club's recent struggles, acknowledging that the squad lacks its usual cohesion and clarity on the pitch.

Match Details And Recent Form

Manchester City rescued a point in the dying moments of the match when Rayan Cherki scored an equalizer in the 86th minute to secure the 2-2 result. Despite the dramatic late response, the outcome highlighted a deeply concerning trend for Enzo Maresca's side, which has now won just two matches in its last seven fixtures. This winning run includes a penalty shootout victory against Brighton in the Carabao Cup, while league defeats against Aston Villa, Brighton, and Nottingham Forest, alongside a draw with Fulham, illustrate the team's inconsistent performance levels.

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Haaland Reflects On The Slump

Haaland, speaking to TNT Sports after the match, emphasized that the difficulty in controlling games has left the team searching for answers. He noted that football becomes challenging when results do not go the team's way, forcing players to reevaluate their approach. The 26-year-old striker described feeling that something is not clicking fully during the last few games, despite the squad possessing immense quality. He stressed that the responsibility is high both with and without the armband, as his primary goal is to perform for the club and win games, a target they have missed recently.

Fan Reaction And Concerns

Manchester City supporters quickly voiced their worries regarding Haaland's demeanor and words. Many fans noted that they had never seen the striker appear so flat or distraught, with some suggesting his expression revealed deep confusion and a lack of confidence in their footballing identity. While some commentators interpreted his honesty as a positive sign of self-awareness, others found his body language, including him rubbing his face and looking down, to be extremely concerning. One fan even speculated that Haaland appeared resigned, questioning whether he was done with Manchester City amid the visible frustration.

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Financial Fair Play Background

The slump in form has also sparked speculation regarding external pressures, particularly the ongoing financial fair play case. An independent commission ruled in September that Manchester City disguised payments worth £900 million over a nine-year period through sham deals and inflated sponsorship agreements. The club has appealed the verdict, insisting on its innocence, but faces severe sanctions if the appeal fails, including potential relegation or expulsion from the Premier League. Although Haaland denied during the international break that the legal case impacted the team's performance, the context remains a focal point of discussion among observers and fans alike.

Looking Ahead To Arsenal

Manchester City now face a critical opportunity to regain momentum when they travel to face Arsenal on Sunday. The Gunners currently hold a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, making this fixture a pivotal moment for the title race. Haaland reiterated his commitment to the club and emphasized the need to stay positive and regroup. The team must find ways to control games better and extract the best performance from every player if they hope to close the gap and return to winning ways in their upcoming fixtures.