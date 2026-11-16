Erin Napier Confirms Home Town Season 10 Wrap and HGTV Season 11 Numbering

Erin Napier confirms filming wrap for Home Town Season 10 while clarifying HGTV will label it Season 11 due to a programming discrepancy affecting episode counts.

Erin Napier recently confirmed the completion of filming for the upcoming installment of her hit HGTV series. The announcement clarifies production status and addresses specific confusion regarding how the network will number the next batch of episodes for its audience.

Napier Celebrates Filming Wrap With Production Team

Erin Napier posted photos from a wrap party to mark the end of the shoot. She shared these images alongside her husband Ben Napier and the broader production crew. In her social media caption, Erin explicitly stated that Season 10 is nearly finished. She noted that final details would be resolved within a few weeks. However, the team held a celebration for the completed work immediately.

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Napier explained the logistical reality of managing multiple renovation projects simultaneously. She stated that a single individual cannot oversee the design processes for nine houses at once. Consequently, she relies heavily on her dedicated support team to execute these complex designs.

She offered specific praise for the key members of her staff. Napier highlighted Amberly as a highly organized designer with a strong grasp of traditional aesthetics. She described Dayton as bringing a masculine, western energy to his projects. Napier also recognized Shelly and Maddy for their accounting skills and general support, noting that Maddy is currently on maternity leave.

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Clarification on HGTV Season Numbering Discrepancy

A significant portion of Napier's message addressed a numbering error that has confused viewers. She referred to the currently filmed episodes as Season 10. However, HGTV will officially label and air this batch as Season 11. This discrepancy stems from a programming error that occurred four years ago. That earlier mistake shifted the episode count forward by one number.

Napier wrote directly to her followers to resolve this confusion. She explained that viewers will recognize the current material as Season 10. Yet, the network will broadcast it under the Season 11 title. This clarification ensures fans know exactly which projects and homes they are watching. It removes ambiguity regarding the show's chronological production order.

Streaming Availability and Upcoming Premiere Details

As of now, HGTV has not announced a specific premiere date for the new season. Fans must wait for further updates from the network regarding the broadcast schedule. The lack of a date leaves viewers in anticipation of when the next set of renovations will air on television.

Until the new episodes debut, the existing library of Home Town remains widely accessible. Viewers can stream the show across multiple major platforms. The series is available on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and Philo. This broad availability allows new and returning fans to catch up on previous seasons. It also provides context for the current design work Erin and Ben Napier are known for. The continued streaming presence supports the show's enduring popularity. The network's eventual broadcast of the new season will likely drive significant viewership to these platforms as well.