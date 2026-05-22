Erin Moriarty's Mental Health Struggle on 'The Boys' and Graves' Disease Diagnosis

Erin Moriarty, a 31-year-old actress, opened up about her mental health crisis and Graves' disease diagnosis in a deeply personal essay. She revealed the toll the disease took on her after symptoms began in 2023 and the struggle she faced afterward.

recently opened up about a mental health crisis following her Graves’ disease diagnosis in a deeply personal essay. The 31-year-old actress revealed the toll the disease took on her after symptoms began in 2023.

She was eventually diagnosed with the condition in 2025, but the struggle continued afterward. She found out the heartbreaking way that a medically confused woman is rarely considered credible, and women are often taught to distrust the severity of our own pain. She also struggled with fatigue, mood swings, weakness, and cognitive decline.

In 2025, as filming on the final season was wrapping, she received an answer and was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid and can cause insomnia, hair loss, anxiety, a rapid heartbeat, diarrhea, shortness of breath, and weight loss. Months after beginning treatment, she was hospitalized following a severe mental-health crisis. She wanted to speak out because illnesses that disproportionately affect women are still too often minimized, misunderstood, or exaggerated.

She concluded that the body speaks long before it screams, and it's important to listen to ourselves before our bodies are forced to scream loud enough for the world to hear it, too





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Mental Health Crisis Graves' Disease Autoimmune Disorder Thyroid Insomnia Hair Loss Anxiety Rapid Heartbeat Diarrhea Shortness Of Breath Weight Loss Cognitive Decline Mental-Health Crisis Graves' Disease Diagnosis Autoimmune Disorder Thyroid Insomnia Hair Loss Anxiety Rapid Heartbeat Diarrhea Shortness Of Breath Weight Loss Cognitive Decline

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