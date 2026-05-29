Erin Moriarty Cancels Appearance at The Boys Fan Expo Denver Due to Health Issues

Actress Erin Moriarty announced via Instagram that she will miss the The Boys Fan Expo Denver, citing her ongoing battle with Graves' disease diagnosed during season five filming. She expressed regret to fans and highlighted how the illness affected her performance and memory on set, hoping her openness will raise awareness.

is hosting a fan convention following the conclusion of the fifth and final season. However, the actress, who plays Starlight, will be skipping the Fan Expo Denver .

Erin Moriarty took to her Instagram stories to confirm her absence at the upcoming The Boys Fan Expo Denver. The event is running from May 28 to May 31, at the Colorado Convention Center.

“I am gutted to say that I will not be able to attend @fanexpodenver this weekend,” Moriarty wrote. The 31-year-old continued, “This is not a decision I make lightly; I would not be missing this unless it was absolutely necessary. ” Moreover, she apologized to the fans who were eagerly looking forward to her appearance.

“I love you guys, and I’m truly sorry to disappoint anyone who was planning to come see me,” the actress concluded. For the unaware, Moriarty was dealing with Graves’ disease diagnosis during the shoot of Season 5. In the previous month, True Detective star opened up about her health struggles while filming the show.

“It did lead to me not being as present for Annie during this final season as I would’ve hoped, and that was super painful for me,” Moriarty toldShe continued, “I thought, Oh my God, I’m failing Annie and I’m failing our audience. ” Moriarty added, “It was like I was offline for the first six to seven episodes, and then I came back online. I finally felt present at the very end of season five.

” She also gave a detailed account of her difficult journey with the disease in her essay for Moriarty shared that she felt she had lost herself and Starlight while filming the final chapter. She explained that the symptoms of her illness ended up creating a distance between her and her onscreen character.

“My memory was failing me,” she said. The actress continued, “My body felt unfamiliar. My emotional presence, something I had always protected and valued fiercely as an actor, became increasingly difficult to access. ” She concluded with a plea, “I hope the transparency surrounding my symptoms can help even one person catch their illness earlier than I caught mine.

”Ritika Singh is an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer at Evolve Media, specializing in trending celebrity news. She also delves into plot twists and updates on movies and series, keeping her readers hooked. Ritika's love for cinema knows no boundaries, and she takes a keen interest in slice-of-life dramas, romance, and psychological thrillers in her downtime. Academy Award winner Robert De Niro has opened up about his decades-long creative partnership with acclaimed director Martin Scorsese.

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