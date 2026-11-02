Erin Marie Benavides Former Texas Prosecutor And Brent Barry Ex Wife Dies By Suicide

Erin Marie Benavides, former Texas prosecutor and ex-wife of NBA star Brent Barry, died by suicide in Port Aransas on October 14 at age 54, police confirm.

Erin Marie Benavides, a former Texas district attorney and ex-wife of NBA legend Brent Barry, died by suicide inside her home in Port Aransas on October 14. The 54-year-old legal professional was found by officers responding to a welfare concern at her residence late that evening. Port Aransas Police Department officials stated that Benavides appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the incident. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding her passing has been officially launched by local authorities.

Benavides Death Details And Police Response

Officers from the Port Aransas Police Department arrived at Benavides's home at 7:34pm local time on October 14 to address a reported welfare check. Upon their arrival, they discovered Benavides with what they described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The exact details of the event are still unfolding as law enforcement conducts a thorough inquiry into the cause and manner of her death. Her passing has prompted an official investigation to determine the full context of the tragedy at her private residence.

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2010 Scandal Involving Brent Barry And Tony Parker

Benavides previously captured national headlines in 2010 following a high-profile divorce from her husband, former NBA player Brent Barry. The split occurred after allegations emerged that she had engaged in an emotional affair with Tony Parker, who was then married to actress Eva Longoria. Barry filed for divorce in October 2010, citing a conflict of personalities, while Longoria filed for divorce from Parker three weeks later. The incident drew intense media scrutiny due to the celebrity status of the individuals involved and the intertwined personal lives of the couples.

Reports from that period indicated that the two couples had been close friends while Barry and Parker played together for the San Antonio Spurs between 2004 and 2008. Longoria allegedly discovered hundreds of flirtatious text messages between her husband and Benavides on Parker's phone. Sources told media outlets at the time that the messages were intimate in nature but claimed the relationship never developed into a physical affair. The discovery of these communications was described by insiders as devastating to the Longoria-Parker marriage and led to the dissolution of both relationships.

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Benavides Career As Texas Assistant District Attorney

Before her recent passing, Benavides served as an assistant district attorney in the 48th Judicial District Attorney's Office. Her tenure in this role spanned from January 2023 to August 2026, covering the counties of Uvalde and Real in Texas. She primarily worked on human smuggling cases as part of the Border Protection Unit within the district attorney's office. Her professional duties focused on enforcing laws related to border security and combating illegal immigration activities in the region.

Her former employer announced her death on social media, paying tribute to her service as a dedicated public servant. The statement highlighted her earnestness and hard work during her time as a Texas prosecutor. Officials noted that she brought joy and laughter to the office, particularly in managing difficult situations or long workdays. Her boisterous laugh was described as a memorable part of the office environment that colleagues would greatly miss.

Community Impact And Next Steps In Investigation

The announcement from the district attorney's office emphasized Benavides's commitment to making Uvalde and Real counties safer communities. It acknowledged her deep love for her sons and her pride in sharing their accomplishments with others. The office expressed that she gave significant time and attention to her work with the Border Protection Unit and the 38th District Attorney's office. These tributes underscore the respect she commanded among her peers and the impact of her loss on the local legal community.

As the investigation continues, details regarding any potential stressors or underlying factors contributing to the suicide are being gathered by police. The community is now left to mourn the loss of a prosecutor who worked on critical border security issues while also navigating a life that had been publicized on a global scale. The Port Aransas Police Department will continue its inquiry to finalize the official report on her death in the coming days.