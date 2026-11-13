Erin Andrews IVF Update Embryo Freezing Procedure April 2026

Erin Andrews reveals she is undergoing egg freezing on April 14, 2026, following a recent miscarriage. The Real Housewives star shares her optimism for the next transfer.

Erin Andrews announced her continued efforts to expand her family on the April 14, 2026, episode of her "Calm Down With Erin and Charissa" podcast. The former NBC sports broadcaster revealed that she is currently in the process of freezing eggs or embryos, with her medical procedure scheduled for the following day. This development follows a recent heartbreaking miscarriage and highlights her ongoing determination to overcome fertility challenges at age 47.

Erin Andrews Fertility Journey Details

Andrews explained that she and her husband, Ankur Gulati, decided to pursue surrogacy after an MRI scan revealed that she had five growths on her liver. Medical professionals advised that a pregnancy would be high-risk because these growths could grow and rupture under the influence of estrogen, potentially causing severe internal bleeding. This medical necessity forced the couple to explore alternative paths to parenthood, leading them to utilize a surrogate mother to carry their child.

Also read Eliza and Amelia Spencer Bring Sparkle to the Tusk Conservation Awards 2026

The couple had previously experienced a loss when their initial implantation and transfer failed to result in a viable pregnancy after six weeks. Andrews described the event as a miscarriage and noted the emotional toll it took on everyone involved. Despite the pain of the loss, she emphasized that she remained optimistic about their future chances, stating that they believed the timing of the previous attempt simply was not right for them.

Andrews Surrogate Relationship Dynamics

Erin Andrews shared deep insight into her bond with their surrogate, praising the woman for her dedication and emotional resilience. Andrews acknowledged the unique difficulty of the surrogate mother, who endured six weeks of daily injections only to face a miscarriage. Andrews expressed empathy for the surrogate, frequently asking how she was coping and what she could do to support her through the physical and emotional aftermath.

Advertisement

The surrogate, in turn, expressed sadness for Andrews and Ankur, creating a complex dynamic of mutual care and shared grief. Andrews described the relationship as very special, noting that having someone present for such intimate family planning moments is a gift. She called the surrogate amazing for sticking with them through the difficult process and for maintaining such a compassionate connection during a time of loss.

Upcoming Medical Procedure Expectations

The Real Housewives of New York City star confirmed that she is waiting to perform another embryo transfer once the current round of egg or embryo freezing is complete. Andrews described her physical state leading up to the procedure on April 15, 2026, as bloated and moody, joking that these side effects might make her seem catty during the podcast recording. Despite the physical discomfort, she and Ankur remain excited about the potential of the new embryos.

Andrews and Gulati, who married in April 2024, have faced a series of ups and downs in their journey to parenthood. The couple has decided to keep trying, with Andrews asserting that the next attempt will be successful. Her openness about the medical realities of IVF and surrogacy serves to destigmatize these experiences for other fans and followers navigating similar struggles.