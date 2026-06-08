Eriksen 'doing well' and expected to leave the hospital after on-field collapse, Denmark team says

Denmark's national team physician says Christian Eriksen is “in good spirits” and expected to leave the hospital soon after collapsing on the field again

is “in good spirits” and expected to leave the hospital soon after collapsing on the field again playing for Denmark, the national team's physician said Monday.

The 34-year-old Eriksen clutched his chest with both hands in an off-the-ball action before dropping to the ground in the 65th minute of Denmark’s international friendly against Ukraine in Odense, Denmark, on Sunday. The midfielder walked off the field by himself after being attended by medical staff, the Danish soccer federation said after the match, and underwent more tests in Odense University Hospital.

“He is with his family and is in good spirits. The expectation is that he will be discharged soon and can return home. ” Boesen said in the statement that the federation is “taking good care of the players and staff and remain in regular contact with them. ” Eriksen was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator in the months after suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening group game in the European Championship in 2021.

He returned to playing less than a year after that incident. His current team is Wolfsburg in Germany, where he has a contract through the 2026-27 season. Norway vs Sweden: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly PreviewFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.

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