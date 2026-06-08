Eriksen 'doing well' and expected to leave the hospital after on-field collapse, Denmark team says

Denmark's national team physician says Christian Eriksen is “in good spirits” and expected to leave the hospital soon after collapsing on the field again.

A 7.8 magnitude quake in the Philippines kills at least 19, fells buildings and sets off a tsunami6 people hurt in stabbings at New York's Penn Station with a suspect in custody, authorities saysLawsuit seeks to stop the UFC fight on the White House South Lawn for Trump's birthdayDonald Trump, Knicks fan, heads back to New York to root on his teamBroadway revivals and 'Liberation' win big at the Tony Awards, hosted by PinkBroken speaker?

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyPediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 yearsChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseThe electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular musicPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsUn terremoto de magnitud 7,8 sacude el sur de Filipinas, causando 4 muertes, daños y un tsunami

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyPediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 yearsChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseThe electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular musicPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsUn terremoto de magnitud 7,8 sacude el sur de Filipinas, causando 4 muertes, daños y un tsunami





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Denmark says soccer star Christian Eriksen 'conscious' after collapsing on field again in matchChristian Eriksen is conscious after collapsing on the field again while playing for Denmark’s national team according to the country’s soccer federation.

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Christian Eriksen collapses during Denmark friendly against Ukraine, but conscious and in good conditionChristian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's friendly against Ukraine, almost five years after his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. Medical personnel attended to him, the match was abandoned, and he was taken to hospital with his wife by his side. The Danish FA confirmed he is conscious and doing well, and he later walked off the pitch himself. Team doctor noted the pacemaker responded appropriately. Fans showed support as he received treatment and left the field.

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Denmark's Christian Eriksen 'Conscious' After Collapsing On Field Again In MatchChristian Eriksen is conscious after collapsing on the field again while playing for Denmark’s national team according to the country’s soccer federation.

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Denmark says soccer star Christian Eriksen ‘conscious’ after collapsing on field again in matchChristian Eriksen is conscious after collapsing on the field again while playing for Denmark’s national team, the country’s soccer federation said Sunday.

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