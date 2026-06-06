Erika Kirk won’t let heckler ruin Turning Point summit speech as she wows crowd with clapback

The female heckler started screaming from the audience while the CEO urged the crowd to put their faith in God.

A woman could be heard off camera, shouting from the audience as the CEO urged the crowd at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter to put their faith in God.

Kirk, 37, first frowned at the shouts, then appeared slightly amused by the outburst before jumping back into her stump speech.

“It’s important to remember that happiness comes and goes — and I pray that you find it,” she said to the heckler. The audience responded with cheers and applause, with some members of the crowd shouting: “We love you, Erika! ”“That’s an important moment because that just shows duty to faithfulness gives life meaning, and we must pray for our enemies and those that do not feel like their life has meaning. And that’s a perfect example of that.

A perfect example. You pray for your enemies. You pray for those that persecute you,” Kirk said. Kirk spent her 17-minute speech in San Antonio reflecting on her late husband, Charlie Kirk, and the 14-year anniversary of Turning Point USA.

She slammed feminism, telling the crowd of women — who paid between $50 and $300 for the summit — that they should embrace conservative values of family and marriage.

“We weren’t created to be alone. Scripture reminds us that men and women were designed to depend on one another, to support one another, to build together. That is God’s design for us. At its core, feminism is a worldview that treats many of the things that make women uniquely women as obstacles.

As obstacles to overcome, rather than divine gifts, to embrace,” Kirk spewed. The annual summit was slated to continue through the weekend, despite the arrest of a man last week for issuing“I can’t wait to be the valet for her escort,” he allegedly wrote.





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