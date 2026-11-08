Erika Kirk Responds To Dave Chappelle And Jennifer Welch Remarks On Husband Charlie Kirk Death

Erika Kirk condemns Dave Chappelle and Jennifer Welch for mocking the assassination of her husband Charlie Kirk, as sponsors withdraw support following the controversial jokes.

Erika Kirk has issued a stern public condemnation of comedian Dave Chappelle and leftist podcaster Jennifer Welch after both individuals made remarks mocking the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, the slain founder of Turning Point USA. The former First Lady of Turning Point USA took to the social media platform X on Sunday to denounce what she described as grotesque invective directed at her late spouse.

Erika Kirk Condemns Mockery Of Political Violence

Erika Kirk expressed profound disgust that leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators treated the political assassination of her husband as mere entertainment rather than a tragedy. She stated that viewing the destruction of a human life as a punchline was beyond disgusting and emphasized that her husband was killed in an act of political violence. This traumatic event has left an indelible mark on her and their two children, who will carry the weight of this loss for the rest of their lives.

Also read Social media horrified by Dave Chappelle’s sick ‘joke’ about Charlie Kirk’s murder

She further argued that a culture which laughs at assassination signifies a state of profound moral decay that threatens the very foundation of the country and the principles that sustain its democracy. Kirk insisted that individuals do not need to agree with the politics of another person to recognize the inherent value of their life, noting that this basic tenet of respect should not be difficult to grasp. She concluded her statement by asserting that political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates under any circumstances.

Behind The Jokes Made On November 5

The controversy stems from comments made by Dave Chappelle and Jennifer Welch during a podcast recording on November 5, where they made what they claimed was a joke while laughing about digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again. After making this hateful remark, the pair laughed hysterically for more than twenty seconds, a segment that has since sparked intense backlash across the political and cultural landscape. The specific nature of the joke involved the violent retribution against the political figure, which many viewers found to be a blatant endorsement of political violence.

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Following the intense public outcry and criticism for what many labeled as an insensitive and unacceptable joke, the involved parties issued a statement expressing regret. They apologized for the incident, acknowledging that they should not have laughed at the suggestion and condemning the sentiment behind the remark. However, this apology did little to mitigate the anger of their audience or the sponsors who felt that the pair had previously endorsed such violence.

Sponsors Withdraw Support Following Controversy

The apology issued by the podcasters did not stop the loss of their sponsors, who were disgusted by the pair for blatantly endorsing political violence and reveling in the murder of their political foe. Cash App, which had been a sponsor, took to social media to announce its decision to terminate the partnership. The company wrote that it does not condone violence of any kind and confirmed that it was no longer sponsoring the podcast, signaling a significant financial and reputational consequence for the hosts involved in the controversy.

Dave Chappelle Comments At Madison Square Garden

On Friday evening, comedian Dave Chappelle addressed the audience at Madison Square Garden, where he stated that he felt better after Charlie Kirk was murdered. Chappelle admitted that he felt fucked up saying this publicly, noting the scary nature of being a public speaker in the current climate. He expressed that he did not ask to feel this way and described a recurring sensation of being in a good mood after hearing the news of Kirk's death.

Chappelle continued to explain his personal feelings to the crowd, noting that he was driving around and wondering why he was in such a good mood before realizing the cause was the news of the assassination. He acknowledged that he knew he should not have said this publicly but described it as a visceral feeling that he could not suppress. These comments have further intensified the debate surrounding free speech, comedian accountability, and the appropriate boundaries of political satire in the wake of political violence.