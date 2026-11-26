Erika Kirk joined tributes to Hunter Stokes, 16, a TPUSA president killed in Tuesday's plane crash in Mississippi.

Erika Kirk has paid tribute to a Turning Point USA president who was among six people killed in the Mississippi plane crash. Hunter Stokes, 16, was the president of the Fort Myers High School Club America chapter, TPUSA said.

He was killed when a Cessna 210 aircraft crashed off the coast of Mississippi on Tuesday while flying from New Orleans to Fort Myers, Florida. Kirk said in a social media tribute: “I am devastated for Hunter's family and friends, by the loss of such a passionate and young life, and for the immense ache everyone close to him will feel as we enter the holiday season... an incredibly painful time for anyone who has lost a loved one.

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” TPUSA also released a statement on X, saying they were "heartbroken" by Stokes' loss, calling him a "young patriot". They said: "We are grateful to have had Hunter as part of our TPUSA family. Please join us in lifting his family, friends, and fellow chapter members up in prayer.