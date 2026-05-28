Erika Kirk Denies False Rumors of New Relationship Months After Husband's Murder

Erika Kirk has hit back at cruel trolls who claimed she has a new boyfriend just eight months after her husband Charlie Kirk was murdered. The rumors, spread by a far-right conspiracy page, alleged she was seen with Blake Wynn, a friend of her late husband, at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Both Erika and Wynn have firmly denied the false claims, with Erika calling the reports a lie and stressing her enduring love for Charlie. Wynn also refuted the rumor, stating he was not at the hotel and condemning the spread of misinformation. The murder of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist, occurred in September during a speaking event in Utah, and the suspect remains in custody. The incident highlights the damaging effects of online conspiracy theories on grieving families.

Erika Kirk , a 37-year-old mother of two, has publicly condemned false rumors spread by far-right conspiracy theorists that she has a new boyfriend, Blake Wynn , just eight months after her husband Charlie Kirk was murdered.

The allegations originated from a social media page called Project Constitution, run by Collin Scott Campbell, which claimed that Erika and Wynn were seen being intimate at the Beverly Hills Hotel on May 14. Erika swiftly denied the claims, stating she was at home in Arizona celebrating her son's birthday that day. She emphasized that her love for Charlie, who was fatally shot during a Turning Point USA event in Utah last September, endures.

Blake Wynn, founder of the Celebrity Poker Tour and nephew of casino mogul Steve Wynn, also rejected the rumors, clarifying he is not dating Erika and was not at the hotel on the alleged date. He criticized the spread of misinformation as a broader societal problem. Erika and Charlie were married for four years and share two children.

Wynn, a close friend of Charlie, had publicly supported Erika after the murder, including attending a ceremony where she accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Charlie's behalf. The murder suspect, Tyler James Robinson, remains in custody without a plea. The incident has sparked discussions about online falsehoods and their impact on victims' families





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Erika Kirk Charlie Kirk Blake Wynn Project Constitution False Rumors Conspiracy Theories Murder Turing Point USA Online Trolls Misinformation

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