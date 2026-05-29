Erika Kirk Denies Conspiracy Claims About New Romance and Defends Her Reputation

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk publicly refutes online conspiracy theorist Collin Scott Campbell's allegations that she was seen in an intimate setting with casino heir Blake Wynn, clarifying her alibi, describing Wynn's engagement, and warning of the damaging impact of false rumors on her and the organization.

Erika Kirk , the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and now the chief executive officer of the organization, has launched a forceful rebuttal to allegations that she entered a new romantic relationship less than a year after her husband's murder.

The accusations originated from Collin Scott Campbell, a self‑described online conspiracy theorist, who posted a detailed account claiming he had seen Kirk engaging in overtly intimate behaviour with casino heir Blake Wynn at the Beverly Hills Hotel's exclusive Bar 1912. According to Campbell, the two were not only kissing and embracing inside the bar but had also been spotted shopping together earlier in the day, a claim he presented as proof that Kirk was moving on too quickly after Charlie Kirk's death.

Kirk responded with a comprehensive statement that dismissed every element of Campbell's narrative as fabricated. She clarified that on the date in question she had been in Arizona celebrating her son's second birthday, a family event that placed her far from the Los Angeles area.

Kirk emphasized that Blake Wynn is a long‑standing friend of her late husband and, contrary to Campbell's insinuations, is currently engaged to his longtime girlfriend, a fact she said should dispel any speculation about a romantic link between the two.

"Your deranged obsession with me and blatant disregard for any form of truth whatsoever is deeply disturbing and I am praying you get the help you so clearly need," Kirk wrote, directing her condemnation specifically at Campbell's repeated attempts to malign her character. The episode adds another chapter to an ongoing feud between Kirk and Campbell, who has a history of circulating unsubstantiated theories about the former TPUSA leader.

Earlier this year Campbell circulated a separate dossier accusing Erika Kirk of being involved in the assassination of her husband and even linking her to the notorious Jeffrey Epstein network. Those claims prompted a formal cease‑and‑desist letter from Kirk's legal team, which described the allegations as false, defamatory, and responsible for a surge in threats against the organization's staff.

The letter, reported by The Hollywood Reporter, warned that the relentless spread of misinformation was causing "tremendous damage" to both Kirk and the broader Turning Point USA operation. In a further attempt to discredit the accusations, Campbell publicly reached out to Blake Wynn, asking him to confirm his whereabouts on May 14, the night of the alleged encounter, and suggesting that a misidentification by a witness might have fueled the rumor mill.

Wynn's response, while not recorded in full, implied that he was not involved in any encounter with Kirk and reiterated his commitment to his existing engagement. The dispute underscores the challenges faced by public figures in navigating a digital landscape where rumors can quickly evolve into perceived facts, and it highlights the lengths to which organizations must go to protect their reputations from the corrosive effects of conspiracy‑driven narratives





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