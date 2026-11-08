Erika Kirk condemns those who 'laugh about political assassination'

The post appeared after Chappelle told a sold-out audience at Madison Square Garden that he felt “better” following Kirk’s death.

Erika Kirk, the widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, condemned commentators, comedians, and podcasters on Sunday for treating political assassination as entertainment, following remarks comedian Dave Chappelle recently made regarding her husband’s death that have circulated on social media.

“To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting,” she wrote Sunday on X. While her statement did not explicitly name Chappelle, it followed an audio leak from his sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden in New York, during which the comedian commented that he felt "better" about the activist's death. Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on September 10, 2025, while taking questions from audience members during an outdoor campus event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Also read Kirk Herbstreit Lays Out Oregon Ducks' Playoff Path

Investigators later recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle near the suspect's escape route. The assassination drew widespread condemnation from Democratic and Republican officials while reigniting national debate over political violence. Erika Kirk Speaks Out In her X post, Erika Kirk highlighted the personal toll of the tragedy while addressing the broader societal implications of normalizing political violence.

“My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives,” she wrote. She warned that treating assassination as humor reflects a dangerous shift in public culture.

“A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay,” Kirk wrote. “It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together. ” She added: “You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life. This should not be so hard.

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” Kirk concluded her statement with a call to reject political violence in all forms, writing, “Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates. ” When reached for comment on Sunday, TPUSA referred Newsweek to Erika Kirk's comments on X. Leaked Audio Details Chappelle's Remarks In a leaked recording from his Madison Square Garden show circulating on X, Chappelle addressed the incident during his set.

"I feel f***ed up saying this. It’s scary being a public speaker," he said.

"And I mean look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered…and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better. " He added: “I know I shouldn’t say that, but it’s just a feeling. I didn’t ask to feel this way. I just be driving around like, ‘Why am I in such a good mood?

Oh! ’” Chappelle had previously critiqued comparisons between Kirk and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, who was also assassinated, in his Netflix special, The Unstoppable, last year. Newsweek reached out to representatives for Chappelle by email Sunday for further comment. Legal Proceedings Move Forward Authorities arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson at the time of the shooting, roughly 33 hours after the incident.

Robinson surrendered to police after a relative contacted a family friend who subsequently alerted local law enforcement. On September 1, 2026, a Utah judge ruled that Robinson will stand trial for Kirk’s murder after finding prosecutors presented sufficient evidence to establish probable cause. Robinson has pleaded not guilty. A court hearing scheduled for November 9 is expected to address the trial timeline.

Robinson’s defense attorneys have petitioned the court to bar media coverage of the proceeding, arguing that broadcast and livestream coverage could compromise his right to a fair trial. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors for this story: Steve Mollman and Anthony Murray.

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Dave Chappelle “To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting,” she wrote Sunday on X.In her X post, Erika Kirk highlighted the personal toll of the tragedy while addressing the broader societal implications of normalizing political violence.

“My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives,” she wrote. “A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay,” Kirk wrote. “It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together. ” She added: “You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life.

This should not be so hard. ” Kirk concluded her statement with a call to reject political violence in all forms, writing, “Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates. ”In a leaked recording from his Madison Square Garden show circulating on X, Chappelle addressed the incident during his set.

"I feel f***ed up saying this. It’s scary being a public speaker," he said.

"And I mean look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered…and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better. " He added: “I know I shouldn’t say that, but it’s just a feeling. I didn’t ask to feel this way. I just be driving around like, ‘Why am I in such a good mood?

Oh! ’” Chappelle had previously critiqued comparisons between Kirk and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, who was also assassinated, in his Netflix special,at the time of the shooting, roughly 33 hours after the incident. Robinson surrendered to police after a relative contacted a family friend who subsequently alerted local law enforcement. On September 1, 2026, a Utah judge ruled that Robinson will stand trial for Kirk’s murder after finding prosecutors presented sufficient evidence to establish probable cause.

Robinson has pleaded not guilty. A court hearing scheduled for November 9 is expected to address the trial timeline. Robinson’s defense attorneys have petitioned the court to bar media coverage of the proceeding, arguing that broadcast and livestream coverage could compromise his right to a fair trial.