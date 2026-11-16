Baywatch star Erika Eleniak discusses her decision to remain celibate for 15 years to protect her daughter Indyanna and details her financial success on OnlyFans.

Erika Eleniak recently disclosed that she has maintained a celibate lifestyle for fifteen years, citing her commitment to protecting her daughter, Indyanna, from the instability of past relationships. The actress shared these personal details during an interview with Brandi Glanville on the Unfiltered Network show, where she explained that her decision to remain single was a deliberate choice made after a difficult divorce.

Celibacy Decision for Daughter Protection

Eleniak, who is fifty-seven years old, stated that she has not been in a romantic relationship since her separation from Indyanna's father, Roch Daigle. She told Glanville that after enduring a horrible separation and divorce, she never dated again, emphasizing that the period of abstinence has literally lasted fifteen years. When the topic turned to her current sexual inactivity, Eleniak joked to the stunned host that her sex life had accumulated cobwebs, describing her situation as a mausoleum that is nailed shut.

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The star explained that her primary motivation for this lifestyle was to ensure her daughter never experienced the pain of someone leaving and causing hurt. She made the decision to keep potential partners away from Indyanna to shield her from the fallout of failed relationships. Eleniak noted that she and her daughter are inseparable, a bond that has made the transition to empty nesting significantly more difficult as their daily dynamic shifts.

Financial Success on OnlyFans Platform

Despite her private celibacy, Eleniak has found professional success by launching an OnlyFans account in August, where she offers content that she described as becoming riskier over time. She charged subscribers a monthly fee of nine dollars and ninety-nine cents, noting that the platform takes a twenty percent cut from content creators. Industry sources reported to TMZ that she quickly acquired over one thousand one hundred subscribers, generating approximately ten thousand dollars weekly and projecting an earning of forty thousand dollars by the end of the month.

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Eleniak, a Los Angeles native, viewed her entry into the adult entertainment industry as a modern evolution of fan mail, allowing for immediate and personal communication with her audience. She reflected on how she started her career in an era without social media or the internet, when fans had to send letters to addresses found in the back of teen magazines. She expressed genuine excitement about this new chapter, noting that there is something liberating about embracing her identity at fifty-six and reconnecting with supporters from over four decades of her career.

Professional Legacy and Future Projects

Before her recent digital ventures, Eleniak won the hearts of fans globally for portraying the warmhearted lifeguard Shauni McClain in the first three seasons of Baywatch, which aired from nineteen eighty-nine to nineteen ninety-two. Her tenure on the show overlapped with top-flight names such as Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff. Although she has faced scrutiny, including comments from her father suggesting she might be depriving her daughter of a father figure, Eleniak remains happy with her chosen path and her exclusive bond with Indyanna.

Looking ahead, Eleniak is preparing for further professional endeavors, including a very small cameo in the upcoming Fox reboot of Baywatch. This new production is scheduled to premiere in January twenty twenty-seven. As she balances her public online persona with her private family life, Eleniak continues to navigate her career with an open mind, aiming to meet a whole new generation of fans while staying true to her values regarding her daughter's well-being.