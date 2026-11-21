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Tooele County community members are weighing in on how the county should prepare for future data centers and other large developments as leaders consider new zoning rules.

Tooele County Council member Erik Stromberg resigned two days after criminal charges were filed against him, the council said. Stromberg’s resignation took effect Nov. 20, according to a news release from the county. The Utah Attorney General’s Office filed the charges Nov. 18 in 3rd District Court in Tooele County.

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“Serving on the County Council is a public trust, and that trust must come first,” council Chair Jared Hamner said. “We take matters of this nature seriously. This resignation allows the Council to remain focused on its responsibility to serve the residents of Tooele County. ” The vacancy will be filled under Utah law, the county said.

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