Erik Grove Debuts Sci-Fi Thriller 'The Long Red Tomorrow' on Mars

Erik Grove launches The Long Red Tomorrow, a 288-page Mars-set thriller about former cop Jude Landry. Preorders are live for the $19.99 paperback release.

Erik Grove is launching his debut science fiction thriller, titled The Long Red Tomorrow, with a release date set for March 2, 2027. The novel introduces readers to the harsh, surveilled environment of New Providence, a corporate colony situated on Mars where resources are scarce and civil unrest is imminent. This publication marks Grove's entry into the speculative fiction market, offering a gritty narrative centered on survival and institutional corruption within a closed ecosystem far from Earth.

Plot Centered on Jude Landry's Investigation

The narrative follows Jude Landry, a former police officer who has transitioned into taking freelance investigative jobs with the explicit hope of returning to Earth. The central plot is triggered when an old friend named Miggy hires Landry to locate a missing miner named Tremaine Gant. Landry accepts this specific assignment largely because the client offers to erase his criminal record, a incentive that provides a pragmatic reason to proceed despite his reluctance to stay on the Martian colony.

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Landry begins his search accompanied by his rescue dog, named Lot, establishing a grounded, character-driven tone for the story. The investigation quickly escalates beyond a simple missing persons case as the clues lead back to the historical founding of New Providence. This shift transforms the narrative from a localized search into a deeper exploration of the city's origins, suggesting that the disappearance of Gant is inextricably linked to the foundational myths and secrets of the colony.

Mechanism of Control in the Martian Colony

The setting of New Providence is depicted as a corporate colony characterized by comprehensive surveillance and a precarious social contract. The text highlights that the city keeps constant tabs on its inhabitants, creating an atmosphere of total oversight that should theoretically make it impossible for someone to vanish unnoticed. The fact that one miner, Tremaine Gant, has gone missing serves as the initial inciting incident that challenges the illusion of absolute control maintained by the ruling corporate entity.

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As Landry delves into the history of the settlement, he uncovers layers of institutional power that extend to those who originally established the city. The story posits that the very architects of New Providence have a vested interest in concealing the truth behind Gant's disappearance. This dynamic creates a high-stakes environment where the investigator is not merely seeking a person, but challenging the entrenched authority of the elite founders who built the colony.

Book Format, Pricing, and Publication Details

The Long Red Tomorrow is a 288-page trade paperback published by Podium Publishing. The book is priced at $19.99 for the physical edition, with digital ebook and audiobook formats also available for consumers. This standard pricing positions the novel within the accessible range for genre fiction readers, while the inclusion of multiple formats ensures broad distribution across different media platforms. The physical book provides a tangible entry point for readers interested in the survival and sci-fi thriller genres.

Preorders for the paperback edition are currently available through major retail partners, including Barnes & Noble. This early availability allows consumers to secure copies ahead of the March 2, 2027 release window, a common strategy in the publishing industry to gauge early interest and build momentum for debut titles. The availability at well-known retailers helps legitimize the new author's work within the mainstream market.

Reader Engagement and Survival Assessment

Alongside the book announcement, the publisher and media partner Collider are promoting reader engagement through an interactive assessment titled Which Sci-Fi World Would You Survive. This interactive feature invites users to answer eight questions regarding their instincts, loyalty levels, and moral boundaries in high-stress scenarios. The assessment evaluates how individuals would navigate worlds such as The Matrix, Mad Max, Blade Runner, Dune, and Star Wars.

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The assessment explores themes of resource management, threat perception, and authority interaction, mirroring the core tensions present in The Long Red Tomorrow. By participating in this digital activity, readers can test their own survival strategies against fictional backdrops, fostering a deeper connection to the genre. The tool serves as a marketing extension of the novel's themes, encouraging potential readers to reflect on their own resilience in dystopian environments.

Thematic Focus on Truth and Resistance

The narrative of The Long Red Tomorrow emphasizes the pursuit of truth as a primary motivator for its protagonist. Jude Landry's journey is not just about professional redemption through a wiped record, but also about uncovering hidden histories that the founders of New Providence wish to keep buried. This theme of resistance against opaque authority figures resonates with contemporary readers interested in stories about institutional corruption and individual agency.

As the story progresses, the stakes expand from a personal investigation to a broader confrontation with the systems that govern life on Mars. The presence of Tremaine Gant, though missing, acts as a catalyst for exposing the fractures within the colony's social fabric. The novel promises to deliver a tense, atmospheric read that combines detective work with the unique challenges of interplanetary survival, all set against the backdrop of a society on the brink of revolt.