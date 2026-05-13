Erik Fleming Sentenced to Two Years in Prison

Matthew Perrys former drug counselor received a two-year prison sentence for giving the Friends icon ketamine that led to his death.

Matthew Perry s drug counselor who delivered the tragic Friends icon ultimately fatal doses of ketamine has been sentenced to jail time. Erik Fleming , 56, was ordered to serve two years, with Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett handing down the sentence in a a federal court in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

An emotional Fleming said: its truly a nightmare I cant wake up from. Im haunted by the mistakes I made. On October 28, 2023, Perry was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Pacific Palisades home and was declared dead at the scene aged 54. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner s Office later determined that Perrys death was caused by an accidental ketamine overdose.

The sentencing comes a month after Perrys Ketamine Queen drug dealer Jasveen Sangha was sentenced to 15 years in prison, along with three years of supervised release. Erik Fleming, who connected Perry to Sangha and ultimately gave her up to investigators, became the first defendant to plead guilty in August 2024, admitting to one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

A judge ordered Fleming, who has been free on bond for about two years, to turn himself in to serve his term in 45 days. He was also sentenced to three years of probation





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Matthew Perry Friends Erik Fleming Sentenced Ketamine Overdose

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