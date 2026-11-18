Texas Supreme Court reviews if Ericka Lomick can serve in House District 93 despite 2011 felony convictions and unpaid restitution.

Ericka Lomick, the Texas Democrat elected to represent House District 93 in Tarrant County, now faces a critical legal battle over her eligibility to serve. A challenge brought by her defeated Republican opponent, Alan Blaylock, argues that Lomick's 2011 felony convictions in North Carolina disqualify her from holding state office. The dispute centers on whether she met the statutory requirements for restoring civil rights and satisfying financial penalties before assuming office.

Election Results and Legal Challenge Details

Ericka Lomick won both the special election to fill the remainder of the term and the general election for the full term on November 3. She secured 39,346 votes, representing 51.1 percent of the vote in the special election, and 38,972 votes, or 50.5 percent, in the general election. The vacancy occurred when former Republican Representative Nate Schatzline resigned effective July 3, prompting the dual-ballot scenario that allowed Lomick to win twice despite withdrawing her campaign in September.

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Background of 2011 North Carolina Conviction

The legal opposition focuses on a federal case from 2011 where Ericka L. Flood, also known as Ericka Lomick, pleaded guilty to mortgage fraud conspiracy, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Court records indicate she was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Although she attempted to have her sentence vacated in 2012 due to ineffective assistance of counsel, a federal district judge denied that motion, leaving the convictions intact.

Unpaid Restitution and Rights Restoration

Alan Blaylock's attorney, James E. Trey Trainor III, argues that Lomick remains ineligible because she has not fully satisfied the obligations required for rights restoration under Texas law. Trainor cited a federal restitution lien recorded in Tarrant County in 2024, noting that court filings indicate nearly $290,000 in restitution remains unpaid. He asserts that Texas Election Code Section 145.003 requires candidates to complete sentences and satisfy restitution before running for office.

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Supreme Court Review and Certification Delay

The Texas Supreme Court is currently reviewing an emergency filing requesting that Secretary of State Robert S. Howden declare Lomick ineligible. Governor Greg Abbott's office has indicated it will not certify the special election results until the court issues a ruling on the eligibility dispute. This hold on certification creates an unusual political limbo where the candidate with the most votes cannot immediately assume her seat in Austin.

Political Impact and Future Procedures

Cal Jillson, a political scientist at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, described the situation as a significant example of the electoral shifts affecting the region. If the court rules that Lomick is ineligible, the vacancy may trigger a new election in the Fort Worth-area district. Lomick maintains she is fully qualified, citing a 2019 attorney general opinion regarding post-conviction disabilities, while the current legal proceedings determine who will ultimately represent House District 93.