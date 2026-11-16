Former cheerleading coach Erick Joseph Kristianson was convicted of 23 felony counts involving ten victims. Meanwhile, Paul Chicas faces multiple serious charges in Petaluma following a November traffic stop and subsequent arrest warrant execution.

Erick Joseph Kristianson, a former cheerleading coach with ties to California youth programs, was convicted by a jury on Monday, December 15, of twenty-three felony counts related to the abuse of ten girls. The verdict concludes a legal proceeding that examined years of alleged misconduct occurring during his tenure working with young athletes. Separately, Paul Chicas, a 48-year-old resident of Petaluma, was taken into custody on Saturday, November 14, following a traffic stop where officers executed an outstanding arrest warrant.

Jury Verdict Details For Kristianson Case

A California jury found Erick Joseph Kristianson guilty of eleven felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under age fourteen. The remaining convictions include various other sexual offenses tied to his alleged abuse of ten young victims over an extended period. These charges stem from an investigation into his time as a cheerleading coach, where authorities uncovered patterns of misconduct involving multiple minors under his supervision.

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Paul Chicas Arrested in Petaluma

Paul Chicas faces a formidable list of charges including two counts of lewd acts with children, assault with intent to commit a felony upon a juvenile, and two counts of continual sexual abuse of a child under age fourteen. Additional accusations involve lewd acts with a child by force or fear and five counts of lewd acts with a child under age fourteen. The legal action against Chicas was triggered after investigators located him during a routine traffic stop on Saturday, November 14.

Historical Investigations And Victim Reports

The charges against Paul Chicas originate from an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving him and a 13-year-old, which was first reported to Petaluma police in January. Authorities subsequently discovered that Chicas had been investigated by the Santa Rosa Police Department in 2024 regarding alleged sexual assaults of two other victims. Those victims stated that Chicas had sexually assaulted them for several years while they were minors living in Santa Rosa, though police initially lacked sufficient evidence for prosecution.

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New Allegations And District Attorney Review

Pressure for new action increased in April when a different family came forward to report that Chicas had allegedly sexually assaulted two additional minors over multiple years. Investigators compiled these three related investigations and forwarded the complete case file to the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office for prosecution. During the inquiry, police also learned that Chicas is a taekwondo instructor, and authorities are currently examining whether he is actively teaching martial arts to students.

Jail Booking And Community Impact

Following his arrest, Paul Chicas was booked into the Sonoma County jail, where his bail was set at $250,000. Petaluma is located approximately a 40-mile drive northwest from San Francisco, placing these local law enforcement actions within the broader context of Northern California criminal justice proceedings. The convictions and arrests highlight ongoing efforts by prosecutors and police to address historical and recent allegations of child abuse within community coaching and caregiving roles.