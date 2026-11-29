Eric Wes delivers a keynote at the 2026 Prairie Festival in Salina, Kansas, emphasizing that ordinary lives are fulfilling without requiring special significance or transcendence.

Robert Jensen delivered a powerful keynote address at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Salina, Kansas, on November 1, 2026. The event served as the central platform for the University of Texas at Austin emeritus professor to discuss his new book, This I Don't Believe: A Fulfilling Life without Meaning. His presentation directly challenged the conventional human desire for special significance and grand purpose.

Jensen opened his speech by asserting that human beings are not special despite our species cleverness. He argued that individuals should accept their ordinary status rather than striving for transcendence. The speaker emphasized that a life devoid of traditional meaning can still be deeply fulfilling through simple routines and productive tasks.

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During the speech, Jensen honored two prominent figures in the Kansas intellectual community: Wendell Berry and Wes Jackson. He recalled a story where Wendell declined a conference invitation to stay home and be decent. Wes also acknowledged the contributions of Wes Jackson to The Land Institute. He described Jackson as a key thinker who helped establish the institute right here in Salina.

Wes shared details about his journey from North Dakota to becoming a full professor at the University of Texas at Austin. He revealed that he taught at the university for 26 years after earning a PhD. His career included significant community and political organizing. He admitted to being a late bloomer with average intellectual ability and no discernible creative talents.

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The author explicitly rejected common sources of meaning such as belief in God and spirituality. He stated that he does not believe in nature mysticism or free will. Instead, he focuses on understanding the world through plain language for ordinary people. His goal was to make sense of arcane philosophical debates without assuming human superiority.

He described his book as a mix of philosophy, memoir, and abstraction. At its core, the work is a plea for humility and acceptance of the ordinary. Jensen noted that a life of thinking and work grounded in routine has been enough for him. He is satisfied with the ordinary aspects of daily existence.

The event took place on November 1, 2026, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Video of the event will be aired to a wider audience later. Wes spent much of his life running away from what he did not understand about himself. He now prefers to stay home and be decent, echoing the advice of his friend Wendell Berry.