Eric Trump Forced to Address Wild UFC Cheating Scandal

The president’s son had to take to social media after a bizarre bombshell post.

The bombshell came after retired UFC fighter Daniel Cormier appeared to post–and then delete–a string of direct messages allegedly sent between himself and Trump’s second son.

The messages, which Trump, 42, said were “completely fake,” see the president’s son apparently chatting to Cormier, 47, about Sunday’s UFC White House match, which also doubled as a celebration for his father’s 80th birthday. In the messages, the account appearing as Eric Trump asks, “I’ll just cut to the chase...are any of the fights tomorrow rigged? I’ve been eyeing the Lopes fight and I think an upset wouldn’t be too unrealistic. $$.

” The exchange ends with an apparent reply from Cormier telling Trump, “No none of our fights rigged and honestly I am appalled you would even ask me something like that. ” Daniel Cormier at the UFC Freedom 250 media day at JW Marriott Washington DC on June 10, 2026 in Washington, DC. The post, apparently written by Cormier, said, “I’m probably going to get a lot of flak for bringing this to light, however I refuse to stay silent.

The UFC is a sport that I am deeply passionate about I will not tolerate this type of insider behavior. Shame on anyone trying to ruin this beautiful event. ”screen grab Trump posted several more times, claiming his team were “aware of the fake, AI generated screenshots” which had been circulated online. , “That is absolutely not me.

I didn’t even know who the guy was… This is some kind of AI spoof. This is crazy.

"by Kimberly Benza, the Director of Executive Operations and Communications at The Trump Organization, who said the screenshots are “fake. ” “They were fabricated and do not reflect reality. This is one of the dangers of AI-generated content: false information can spread quickly when people don’t verify what they’re seeing,” Benza said.

“Since I’ve gotten a few DMs about this -- yes, the DC tweet was 100% real, I saw it myself,” Martin wrote. “Others saw it. People screen captured it. DC tweeted and deleted it quickly, but people screen grabbed it fast, too.

Wonder why DC deleted it. Someone got into his ear quickly, I guess. ”Martin followed by pointing out the DMs allegedly from Trump to Cormier were “a bit weird. ” “I do wonder if he got hacked and some hacker sent the DMs to DC.

But DC’s post 100% was legit. He pulled the classic Jon Jones `tweet and delete’ move. Hopefully, he comments on this sometime tonight. DC didn’t do anything wrong BTW.

”Eric Trump posted a photo in the UFC cage outside the White House earlier on Sunday. The UFC event at the White House was delayed due to intense weather warnings, with potential hailstorms and heavy winds. President Trump eventually emerged from the White House alongside UFC CEO White just before 8.30 p.m., wearing what NBC’s Andrew Greif described as a “stoic expression. ”





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