Eric Trump denies asking UFC star about rigged fights, says messages AI

Daniel Cormier posted then deleted screenshots of purported messages with the president's son, according to reports.

to see more of our trusted coverage when you search. UFC fights on the White House South Lawn on Sunday, celebrating the nation's 250th anniversary, were"rigged," saying screenshots claiming to show him doing so were AI-generated.

The president's second son hit out in a series of social media statements, after Cormier reportedly posted, then deleted screenshots of alleged direct messages between the pair on X., the screenshots of the purported messages from Trump included in Cormier's post showed Trump asking whether any of the fights were"rigged.

""I'm probably going to get a lot of flak for bringing this to light, however I refuse to stay silent," Cormier is said to have written on X in a post sharing the screenshots. "We are aware of the fake, AI generated screenshots being circulated online. I have never spoken to Daniel. He has since deleted his post, which confirms it was clearly fabricated," Trump wrote in one X post, tagging the accounts of UFC and UFC CEO Dana White.

In an earlier post, Trump wrote:"This is completely fake! I have never reached out to Daniel. In fact, this is scary. "This is a developing story and will be updated.





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