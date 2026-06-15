Eric Trump Denies Accusations of Attempting to Rig UFC White House Fights Amid Alleged DMs with Daniel Cormier

A controversy erupts as Eric Trump is accused of asking UFC legend Daniel Cormier for insider information and suggesting rigged fights, leading to a denial and claims of AI-generated screenshots.

A dramatic controversy has erupted surrounding the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House , as Eric Trump , the second eldest son of President Donald Trump, has been accused of attempting to rig the fights.

The allegations stem from a series of direct messages allegedly exchanged between Eric Trump and former UFC champion Daniel Cormier, which were posted and quickly deleted by Cormier over the weekend. In these messages, Eric Trump purportedly asked Cormier for insider information about the fighters competing in the Sunday, June 14, UFC bouts scheduled on the South Lawn.

He inquired about potential injuries and directly questioned whether any fights were rigged, even mentioning a specific fight involving Lopes and suggesting an upset might be financially beneficial. Cormier responded with apparent shock, stating that no fights are rigged and expressing his appal at the suggestion. The incident has sparked widespread debate about the integrity of the event and the involvement of political figures in sports.

The exchange began when Eric Trump allegedly messaged Cormier, seeking predictions and knowledge about fighter conditions. In one message, he wrote, Anything you can tell me about the fighters tomorrow? Who you got winning? followed by Are any of the fighters injured that you know of? Cormier replied cautiously, indicating uncertainty but affirming that fighters seemed in good shape.

However, the tone shifted when Eric Trump directly asked, Are any of the fights tomorrow rigged? I ve been eyeing the Lopes fight and I think an upset wouldn t be too unrealistic, adding a dollar sign reference that implied financial interests. Cormier s response was firm: No, none of our fights rigged and honestly I am appalled you would even ask me something like that.

Cormier then publicly shared the screenshots with a caption expressing his passion for UFC and his refusal to stay silent about such behavior. However, the posts were soon deleted, leading to speculation about their authenticity. Eric Trump quickly denied the allegations, releasing a statement via social media claiming that the screenshots were fake, AI-generated images circulated online. He stated, We are aware of the fake, AI generated screenshots being circulated online.

I have never spoken to Daniel. He has since deleted his post, which confirms it was clearly fabricated. In a street interview, Cormier also dismissed the messages, suggesting his account was hacked or something similar.

Nevertheless, the controversy has cast a shadow over the UFC Freedom 250 event, which is part of the 250th anniversary celebrations of the United States and also coinciding with President Trump s 80th birthday. The fight card includes six bouts with two title fights, featuring Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje among others.

The event is scheduled to take place on the South Lawn of the White House, a historic first for the UFC, and has attracted significant attention from fans and media alike. Meanwhile, popular UFC commentator Joe Rogan has publicly expressed his disapproval of holding the event at the White House. In a recent podcast, Rogan stated, The White House thing is odd. I don t like it, reflecting a sentiment that political venues are inappropriate for mixed martial arts.

Rogan s comments add another layer of controversy to the event, which aims to combine sports and patriotic celebration. The UFC has not officially commented on the DM scandal, but the organization is moving forward with the event scheduled for June 14. Critics argue that the allegations of rigging, even if false, undermine the credibility of the sport. Supporters of the Trump family defend Eric, pointing to the swift deletion of the posts and the possibility of digital manipulation.

The incident highlights the increasing intersection of politics and sports, raising questions about transparency and ethics. As the event approaches, the focus remains on the athletes and the spectacle, but the shadow of the rigging allegations persists. Whether the DMs were real or fabricated, the damage to the event s reputation may already be done. The UFC will need to ensure the fights are conducted with utmost integrity to restore public trust.

Fans and analysts continue to debate the implications, with some calling for an independent investigation. The controversy underscores the challenges of hosting high-profile events in politically charged environments, and the importance of maintaining clear boundaries between sports and private interests. The UFC Freedom 250 remains a significant milestone for the organization, but the lingering questions threaten to overshadow the athletic achievements





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