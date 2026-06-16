Eric Trump Brutally Trolled After Embarrassing DM Leak Scandal

The president’s son got roasted in the comments section.

Trump, 42, spent the lead-up to his father’s White House birthday spectacle on Sunday clarifying that direct messages on X sent to retired UFC fighter Daniel Cormier and posted online were “completely fake.

”seemingly suggested Trump was chatting to Cormier, 47, about who was fighting at Sunday’s matches held on the White House lawn, before seeking inside information. Eric Trump, Lara Trump and other guests gather inside the Octagon at UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House on June 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. In the screenshot messages, the account appearing as Eric Trump asks, “I’ll just cut to the chase...are any of the fights tomorrow rigged?

I’ve been eyeing the Lopes fight and I think an upset wouldn’t be too unrealistic. $$. ”While he did not reference the DM scandal on Instagram, users still took the chance to remind him about it in the comments under the happy snap.

“Weren’t you trying to get insider information on fights??? ,” one person wrote under the family photo, while other comments referred to the content of the fake DMs, with remarks like “any injuries? ,” “Yoo Twin I heard Lopes is injured,” and “placing any bets? ”“Not real, I can’t believe you guys believed that,” Cormier said.

“Like, who believes that? I got hacked or something. Who believes something like that. That’s crazy.

” When asked if he made the posts, Cormier added, “Why would I do that? ”Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan announce the fights during the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn at the White House on June 14, 2026 in Washington, DC.

“Since I’ve gotten a few DMs about this -- yes, the DC tweet was 100% real, I saw it myself,” Martin wrote. “Others saw it. People screen captured it. DC tweeted and deleted it quickly, but people screen grabbed it fast, too.

Wonder why DC deleted it. Someone got into his ear quickly, I guess. ”watching Sunday’s events from a White House balcony.

“By far my biggest challenge as a father will be keeping these two humble and grounded. This is NOT real life… but what a view! “





thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Daniel-Cormier Ufc Donald-Trump Leaked Betting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Deleted Daniel Cormier Post Claims Eric Trump Wanted Insider UFC White House InfoJust hours before “UFC Freedom 250” goes down at The White House, the event has been hit by a potential scandal involving Daniel Cormier and Eric Trump.

Read more »

Eric Trump Forced to Address Wild UFC Cheating ScandalThe president’s son had to take to social media after a bizarre bombshell post.

Read more »

Eric Trump denies asking UFC star about rigged fights, says messages AIDaniel Cormier posted then deleted screenshots of purported messages with the president's son, according to reports.

Read more »

Barron Trump debuts new look during rare public appearance at White House UFC fightHe was joined by his half-siblings Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Read more »