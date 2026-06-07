Eric Scott, Former Child Star of 'The Waltons,' Embraced Career Shift from Hollywood to Messenger Service

Eric Scott, best known for playing Ben Walton on the iconic 1970s series The Waltons, was recently seen in Los Angeles. After the show ended, he left Hollywood to work as a delivery driver and later founded his own messenger service, crediting his mother for keeping him grounded during his child acting years.

Eric Scott , who portrayed Ben Walton on the beloved 1970s television series The Waltons , was recently spotted during a rare public appearance in Los Angeles.

The former child actor, now 67, dressed casually in a Los Angeles Dodgers T-shirt and faded jeans, still displayed his signature Hollywood smile. The Waltons, which aired for nine seasons until 1981, remains an iconic show of its era, and Scott's character was known for his red hair and the memorable sign-off, 'Good night, John-Boy.

' Beyond his role on The Waltons, Scott had early appearances on shows like Bewitched and The Doris Day Show, and he also appeared in the film The Million Dollar Duck. After the series concluded, Scott explored a career in retail, working at the Broadway department store for about a year.

However, he quickly realized that the retail environment was not to his liking, stating, 'I don't like retail. I quit it.

' He had initially expected another acting job to materialize but, when that did not happen, he decided to pivot to a more practical means of making a living. This pivot led him to a role as a delivery driver for a messenger company, a job he appreciated for its flexibility while still keeping him somewhat connected to the entertainment industry.

Over time, Scott eventually founded and ran his own messenger service across the greater Los Angeles area, ultimately owning the company. In a March 2026 interview with That's Classic, Scott reflected on his unexpected career transition, describing it as a 'strange transition' that ultimately worked out better than expected.

He also shared insights into his character, Ben Walton, humorously critiquing him as 'very impulsive' and 'an idiot,' noting that Ben was far more emotional and prone to poor decisions than he is himself. Scott admitted that watching old episodes now serves as a personal time capsule, allowing him to observe his younger self interpreting scripts.

He credited his mother for keeping him grounded during his years as a child star, as she insisted he maintain a normal routine, including chores and participation in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, through which he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Off-screen, Scott's personal life has seen both joy and sorrow; he was briefly married to actress Karey Louis and later married Theresa Fargo, with whom he shares a daughter named Ashley





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