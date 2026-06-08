Eric Dane’s daughter graduates middle school after actor’s ‘incredibly difficult’ ALS death

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star died on Feb. 19 following a battle with ALS.

Rebecca Gayheart reflected on an “incredibly difficult” year while celebrating her daughter Georgia’s middle school graduation, just months after“I am so beyond proud of you — your tenacity, grit and grace has been on full display,” the actress continued.

“Welcome to high school— I have no doubt you’re ready . I am so excited for you ! Not pictured is your MVP trophy for beach volleyball. Bravo , congratulations and I love you so much ♥️”Rebecca Gayheart celebrated the middle school graduation of her daughter Georgia Dane, after Eric Dane’s death.

Georgia and Gayheart are seen above in an image from the Instagram tribute.

“You have graduated middle school and survived an incredibly difficult year,” Gayheart wrote. Georgia is pictured above at the ceremony. Gayheart also included a pic of herself kissing her youngest daughter’s cheek after the commencement event, and Georgia posing with pals. In the comments thread, Ellen Pompeo — who starred alongside Georgia’s late dad in “Grey’s Anatomy” — paid tribute to the graduate.

Alyssa Milano, who appeared on “Charmed” with Dane, commented, “Your girls are so gorgeous. Like their mama. ” One follower gushed, “Congratulations Georgia 🙌 You overcame a difficult situation and carried yourself with a level of class and dignity that is so beyond your years. Your Dad will always be there to watch over you.

All my Prayers for you and the girls Rebecca. ”He ultimately died at the age of 53 in Los Angeles in February, with his family sharing the news with a heartfelt statement. A fan in the comments thread praised Georgia for facing “a difficult situation” “with a level of class and dignity that is so beyond years.

”“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” the statement read, noting his “passionate” advocacy for “others facing the same fight. ”“Billie and Georgia, these words are for you,” he said in the clip, just hours after his death was announced. Eric Dane, seen above with Gayheart and daughters Billie and Georgia in a prior social media post, died on February 19.

The actor, pictured above with Billie and Georgia in 2024, became an advocate for ALS after his diagnosis with the condition.

“I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we? ” he continued.

He also urged his daughters to live “right now in the present” and to “fall in love with something” that “makes you wanna get up in the morning. ” He concluded by insisting to Billie and Georgia that they should “fight and face” difficulties in life “with honesty, integrity and grace, even if it feels or seems insurmountable. ” “You can face the end of your days. You can face hell with dignity,” he said.

“Fight, girls, and hold your heads high. ” Rebecca Gayheart celebrated the middle school graduation of her daughter Georgia Dane, after Eric Dane's death. Georgia and Gayheart are seen above in an image from the Instagram tribute.

"You have graduated middle school and survived an incredibly difficult year," Gayheart wrote. Georgia is pictured above at the ceremony. A fan in the comments thread praised Georgia for facing"a difficult situation""with a level of class and dignity that is so beyond years.

"Eric Dane, seen above with Gayheart and daughters Billie and Georgia in a prior social media post, died on February 19. The actor, pictured above with Billie and Georgia in 2024, became an advocate for ALS after his diagnosis with the condition.





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